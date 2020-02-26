Sheriff's Log for 02/26/20

CALHOUN COUNTY
February 19
David Jamison - out of county warrant
Billy Joe Kaufman - criminal registration by a convicted felon
Taylor Eugene Smith - violation of probation
Kenneth Adrian Best - criminal registration by a convicted felon
February 20
Jesse Allen Alday - (2) counts of sexual assault by custodian, sexual battery on victim 12 years of age under 18 years of age; lewd lascivious behavior, molest a child 12 years of age up 16 years of age by less 18 years of age
Sandy Rena Branch - violation of probation, burglary of occupied conveyance and unarmed, larcy/petit 1st offense
Reginald Alphonso Williams - violation of probation
February 21
Josie Nicole Montford - DUI alcohol or drugs, 2nd joffense
February 22
Kurtis Jermaine Mathis - (2) counts of burglary of unoccupided dwelling; unarmed no assault or battery
Eric Michael Overstreet - criminal registration by a convicted felon
February 23
Veroica Pickron - cruelty toward child/abuse without great harm
Eddie Leroy Bailey - battery/touch or strike
