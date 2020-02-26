Legals for 02-26-20
Wednesday, February 26. 2020
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received by the Calhoun County School Board, 20859 Central Ave. E, Rm G20, Blountstown, FL 32424, until 12:00 p.m. CT, March 10, 2020.
There should be a bid on each individual item to be purchased.
BUS 54-1HVBBNDN6LH286636, 65 PASSENGER, 1990 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 56-1HVBBNDNXLH286638, 65 PASSENGER, 1990 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 57-1HVBBNKN7MH375622, 65 PASSENGER, 1991 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 61-1HVBBPLN7PH524187, 65 PASSENGER, 1993 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 62-1HVBBPLN5PH524186, 65 PASSENGER, 1993 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 64-1HVBBABNXSH605773, 65 PASSENGER, 1994 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 67-1T7HT3B29V1148226, 84 PASSENGER, 1996 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 68-1HVBBABN7VH472278, 65 PASSENGER, 1997 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 69-1HVBBABN9VH472279, 65 PASSENGER, 1997 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 76-1T7HT3B2721108612, 84 PASSENGER, 2001 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 77-1T7HT3B2921108613, 84 PASSENGER, 2001 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 79-1T88T3B22131122849, 83 PASSENGER, 2002 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 80-1BABNB0A24F214807, 84 PASSENGER, 2002 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 81-1BABNB0A44F214808, 84 PASSENGER, 2002 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
CASE No. 19000177CAAXMX
REVERSE MORTGAGE FUNDING, LLC,
Plaintiff
vs.
ROBERT DALE BERENDES, AS TRUSTEE OF THE ROBERT DALE BERENDES FAMILY TRUST, CREATED PURSUANT TO THE CERTAIN REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT DATED AUGUST 14, 2009, et al.,
Defendants
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO:
UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES OF THE ROBERT DALE BERENDES FAMILY TRUST, CREATED PURSUANT TO THAT CERTAIN REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT, DATED AUGUST 14, 2008. 24197 PIGGLY LANE NW, ALTHA, FL 32421.
UNKNOWN BENEFICIARIES OF THE KATHRYN CLARK BERENDES FAMILY TRUST, CREATED PURSUANT TO THAT CERTAIN REVOCABLE TRUST AGREEMENT, DATED AUGUST 14, 2008. 24197 PIGGLY LANE NW, ALTHA, FL 32421.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose a mortgage on the following described property located in Calhoun County, Florida:
PARCEL 2:
NORTH 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF NORTHEAST OF SECTION 29, TOWNSHIP 2 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, LOCATED IN CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to this action, on Greenspoon Marder, LLP, Default Department, Attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is Trade Centre South, Suite 700, 100 West Cypress Creek Road, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309, and file the original with the Clerk within 30 days after the first publication of this notice in THE COUNTY RECORD, on or before March 26, 2020; otherwise a default and a judgment may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
WITNESS MY HAND AND SEAL OF SAID COURT on this February 14, 2020.
CARLA HAND
As Clerk of said Court
IMPORTANT
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a reasonable accommodation to participate in this proceeding should, no later than seven (7) days prior, contact the Clerk of the Court’s disability coordinator at ADA Coordinator
ADA Coordinator, P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402, 850-747-5338. If hearing or voice impaired, contact (TDD) (800)955-8771 via Florida Relay System.(39984.0192/AS)
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, FEBRUARY 7, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Berlon Hansford - units 12 & 15 South
Will Dunaway - units 13 & 14 South
Robert James Blair - units 28 & 43 South
James Warren III - units 28 & 42 South
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1GTDK14KXKZ546655
1989 GMC
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1FMCU22X3TUB28619
1996 FORD
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2MEFM75W4WX653427
1998 MERCURY
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
JT6GF120UXX0018447
1999 LEXUS
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
4S2DM58W924311082
2002 ISUZU
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2G1WH52K439275677
2003 CHEVROLET
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2G1WB58K979404950
2007 CHEVROLET
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1G1AK18F387109366
2008 CHEVROLET
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 17, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2C3CDXT9DH550772
2013 DODGE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1N4AL3AP7EC416924
2014 NISSAN
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF
File No. 2020CP000008
ENOCH HAMILTON HANNA
a/k/a ENOCH H. HANNA
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the estate of ENOCH HAMILTON HANNA, deceased, whose date of death was January 1, 2020, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, East, Blountstown, Florida 32304. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is _____________________, 2020.
George H. Gwynn BENJAMIN TERREL HANNA
Florida Bar No. 0357537
Williams, Gautier, Gwynn, DeLoach & Kiker, P.A.
2010 Delta Boulevard
Tallahassee, FL 32303
850-386-33002545 Lantana Lane
Tallahassee, FL 32311
