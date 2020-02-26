David George Montford, age 73, of Tallahassee, Fl. passed away Thursday, February 20. 2020 in Tallahassee.
David was born on November 11, 1946 in Marianna, Fl. to George Montford and Hazel (Ayers) Montford and had lived in Tallahassee since 1975 coming from Blountstown. David taught math at Altha and Blountstown High Schools for five years and in Education Administration for over thirty years. He loved fishing, golfing, electronics, reading, woodworking, his tool shed and especially loved FSU football. David was preceded in death by his parents, George Montford and Hazel (Ayers) Montford.
Survivors include his wife, Maybelle Montford of Tallahassee; one daughter, Kristin Joyner of Havana, Fl.; one brothers, Ronnie Montford and wife, Betty of Tallahassee; his two loving cats, Callie and Gateway.
Funeral services were held Sunday, February 23, at 3:00 p.m. at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown with Senator Bill Montford and Frank Bracewell officiating. Interment followed in Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown. The family request donations be made to the Tallahassee-Leon Animal Service Center, 1125 Easterwood Dr., Tallahassee, Fl. 32311.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, Fl. 840-674-2266.