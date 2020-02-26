Sadie Lee Davis of Chipley passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at her home.
Sadie was born in Bristol to the late Corvia and Dorothy Inez (Bush) Jacobs. Sadie lived in Liberty County and worked as a waitress for the Apalachee Restaurant for many years before moving to Chipley.
Other than her parents Sadie is preceded in death by her husband Jerry Lee Davis; brothers, Eugene and Therman Jacobs and two sisters, Rosa Lee Short and Lavoris Kirdland.
Survivors include her sons, Corvia Eugene Kornegay and his wife Bonnie of Fountain and Ronnie Lee Davis of Chocowinity, North Carolina; sisters, Marie Green, Joyce Barker and Loretta Flowers all of Bristol and Lois Pitts of Kinard; her grandchildren, Jasmine Davis, Alanna Davis Jimmy Young, Ashley Mathews and Amber Neal and her husband Dalton; her great grandchildren, T.J., Zachary and Blaze Taylor and a very special friend, Dorothy Veinott.
A memorial to honor and celebrate Sadie’s life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Magnolia Baptist Church at 16448 Northwest Magnolia church road in Altha.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com 850-674-5449