Dr. Murray Baker returns to CLH as Dir. of Emergency Medicine

Dr. Baker later went on to practice Emergency Medicine in other facilities at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, and Flowers in Dothan. Ginny earned her doctorate degree in molecular biology at FSU, and spent thousands of hours researching precancerous salivary markers and malarial treatment options. The Bakers’ raised four children who loved horses, fast boats, and travel.
The Baker children grew up to pursue medical careers as well. Murray Jr. is a board certified Emergency Medicine doctor at TMH, and has had past opportunities to assist Calhoun Liberty Hospital with quality reviews. Kristen is a Family Practice doctor and works ER in area facilities around Tallahassee. After Hurricane Michael devastated our area, Kristen and a group of doctors came to help in the ER at Calhoun Liberty, and even made home visits in the community. Virginia is an RN and she works in Tallahassee as well. John was not interested the pursuit of medicine and is a pilot for American Airlines.
During Dr. Baker’s career at Jackson Hospital, he became the Director of Emergency Medicine under the auspices of Envision Medical Group, which provides management services to a large number of hospitals around the country. In June 2019, Envision contracted with CLH to provide physician Emergency Room and Hospitalist coverage and, utilizing good leadership, reached out to Dr. Baker to see if he would return to CLH and work shifts in the Emergency Room. Dr. Baker agreed to pick up a few shifts, wanting to get a feel for what it was like to practice medicine again in a small ER that was reeling with reality of life after the devastation of Hurricane Michael. He spoke to other staff members who had also “come home” and he reached out to family and friends in the community. The reassurance that Calhoun Liberty Hospital is not only here to stay, but will hopefully be getting a new hospital very soon, gave Dr. Baker the comfort level needed to say a big yes to his community. Another plus is his commute time can be as close as a morning walk on a nice day.
“We are excited to welcome Dr. Baker back to Calhoun Liberty Hospital. He joins our team of qualified physicians and will help move our hospital into the future”, states Mark Plummer, Chairman of the Hospital Board and a long-time friend of Dr. Baker and his family.
Dr. Baker has recently accepted the position as Director of Emergency Medicine at Calhoun Liberty Hospital. This community is fortunate to have a highly skilled, veteran physician at the helm of the ER. He brings countless hours of experience and after reviewing policies and protocols, has implemented quality improvements to ensure that patients receive the quality of care that Calhoun and Liberty County residents deserve.
Welcome home Dr. Baker!