FEMA approves additional $3.1M for City of Blountstown projects

FEMA has approved two projects ($1,106,063 and $1,955,261) for a total of $3,061,324 for the state of Florida to reimburse the city of Blountstown for recovery expenses following Hurricane Michael.
The city is receiving $1,106,063 for public utilities costs including repairs to gas and water utilities, as well as restoration of electrical services citywide.
Additionally, $1,955,261 in reimbursement funding is going to the city for debris removal costs. Disaster-generated debris posed a threat to public health, safety, natural resources and tourism. Grant funds cover the cost of emergency debris cleanup activities from Oct. 10 through Nov. 24, 2018.
“The City hasn’t been informed as to when we can expect to receive these funds. The projects still have to go through FDEM’s review process before the City will see any reimbursements. It will be nice to begin receiving reimbursements for these larger projects that were paid by the City. The sooner we receive reimbursements, the sooner we can pay off the Line of Credit we had to take out to assist us in paying these debts from the hurricane,” City Manager Traci Hall commented Monday.
These grants are funded by FEMA’s Public Assistance program, an essential source of funding for communities recovering from a federally declared disaster or emergency. The Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) works with FEMA during all phases of the PA program and reviews projects prior to FEMA final approval.
Applicants work directly with FEMA to develop projects and scopes of work. FEMA obligates funding for projects after final approval.