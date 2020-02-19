CALHOUN COUNTY
February 9 - Donnie Jason Yon - possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended, habitual offender
February 10
Justin Blair Butler - aggravated stalking/follow harrass threaten with death of injury
February 11
Ashley Nicole Davis - (3) counts of fraud/cash deposit bank item with intent to defraud
Jordan Starr Johnson - DUI alcohol or drugs, 1st offense
February 12
Rodney Dewayne Adison - out of county warrant
Michael Anderson - burglary/dwelling structure or conveyance armed; larcency/grand theft 10K or more less than 20K dollars; larcency/grand theft 10K or more less than 20K dollars
Joshua Wayne Bramblett - (3) counts of public order crimes/accessory after the fact, 3rd degree felony level 3 to 10
Robert Tibbitts (3) counts of public order crimes/accessory after the fact, 3rd degree felony level 1 or 2
Jerri Danielle Weeks - failure to appear
February 13
Isaiah Dudley - aggravated battery/person uses a deadly weapon
Anna Marie Nichols - (3) counts of public order crimes/accessory after the fact, 3rd degree felony level 1 or 2
Chevy Paul Nichols - burglary of a dwelling, (2) counts of grand theft 10K or more less than 20K, failure to appear
Jay Alan Parker - convicted felon registration
Sheriff's Log for 02/19/20
