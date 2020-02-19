Legals for 02-19-20
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, February 19. 2020
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 167 OF 2016
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 34-1N-08-0000-0001-0000
Begin at the Southwest Corner of Section 34, Township 1 North, Range 8 West and run North along the West Boundary of Section 34, 1010 feet; thence continue to run North along said West boundary 135 feet; thence run East 450 feet for POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continue to run East at an angle of 90 degrees with said West Boundary 105 feet; thence run North 105 feet; thence run West 105 feet ; thence run South 105 feet to POINT OF BEGINNING, in Section 34, Township 1 North, Range 8 West in Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Estate of Alvin Jones ( 1/3 Interest), Gene Bess , Almeter Bess, Ralph Bess, Tommy Bess, Melody Ann Bess, Patsy Bess, Tangela M. Jones, Jeannette Jones, Tony Bess (2/3 Interest)
C/O Melody Peterson
4297 Stone St.
Marianna, Fl. 32446
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on March 12, 2020
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF PETER PHILLIP MATTHEWS
a/k/a Peter Philip Matthews
a/k/a Peter P. Matthews
File No.
Division
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Peter Phillip Matthews a/k/a Peter Philip Matthews a/k/a Peter P. Matthews, deceased, whose date of death was November 27, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue E, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s Estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s Estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 12, 2020.
Attorney for Personal Representative: Personal Representative:
Cyrus Malhotra
Attorney
Florida Bar Number: 0022751
THE MALHOTRA LAW FIRM P.A.
1808 James L. Redman Pkwy, Suite 319
Plant City, FL 33563
Telephone: (813) 902-2119
Fax: (727) 290-4044
E-Mail: filings@FLprobatesolutions.com
Secondary E-Mail: sandra@FLprobatesolutions.com
Alexander M. Matthews
731 Montez Pl.
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company
Plaintiffs.
BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD, BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD,
Defendant,
CASE NO.: 19000071CAAMX
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure filed February 5, 2020, and entered in Case No. 19000071CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the 14th Judicial Circuit, in and for Calhoun County, Florida, where in BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, is the Plaintiff and BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD, BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD are the Defendants, the Clerk of Court shall offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash on March 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM CST, at The Front Steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, the following described property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment lying and being situate in CALHOUN County, Florida, to wit:
WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN WEST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET; THENCE RUN EAST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN 100 FEET WEST FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN WEST 125 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 125 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN WEST 225 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 25 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 25 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN WEST 250 FEET, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
COMMENCE AT A 3/4 INCH IRON PIPE (RLS 2456) MARKING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA AND RUN THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE WESTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.86 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 34 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.49 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.12 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THE SOUTH 13.9 FEET OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL OF LAND BEING SUBJECT TO THE MAINTAINED RIGHT OF WAY OF BAKER ROAD.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
ANY PORTION OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY LYING WITHIN THE RIGHT OF WAY OF BAKER ROAD.
TOGETHER WITH MOBILE HOME(S) SITUATED THEREON.
Vin No.: 0W56740GA
Property Address: 4740 Baker Road, Altha, Florida 32421
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org.
DATED this 5th day of February, 2020.
Carla Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By Lori Flowers,
As Deputy Clerk
STRAUS & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
10081 Pines Blvd. Ste. C
Pembroke Pines, Fl. 33024
954-431-2000
eMail: Service@strauslegal.com
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids for the following project: Calhoun County FY 2018 CDBG Improvements. This project consists of the installation of 5 fire hydrants on CR 69 South, the resurfacing of Pitts Circle, and the paving of Vinson Road, Gaston Spivey Road, Lil Circle, Post Office Road, Miles Road, and Creel Lane, with possible additive alternates for additional roads. Completion date for this project will be 180 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder. Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
There will be a mandatory pre-bid meeting on February 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm (CST) in the Calhoun County Courthouse, Room G40, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry Engineers Inc., 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. For questions, please contact Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com. Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks shall be made payable to DEWBERRY ENGINEERS INC.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding, and Flexible Pavement and Hot Bituminous Courses. Bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business in the State of Florida. The bid must conform to Section 287.134 Florida Statutes, on discriminatory vendors. Pursuant to section 287.133(2)(a), F.S., a person or affiliate, as defined in section 287.133(1), F.S., who has been placed on the convicted vendor list following a conviction for a public entity crime may not submit a bid, proposal, or reply on a contract to provide any goods or services to a public entity; may not submit a bid, proposal, or reply on a contract with a public entity for the construction or repair of a public building or public work; may not submit bids, proposals, or replies on leases of real property to a public entity; may not be awarded or perform work as a contractor, supplier, subcontractor, or consultant under a contract with any public entity; and may not transact business with any public entity in excess of thirty-five thousand dollars ($35,000) for a period of 36 months following the date of being placed on the convicted vendor list. The Bidder warrants that neither it nor any of its affiliates is currently on the convicted vendor list. The Bidder shall disclose if it or any of its affiliates is placed on the convicted vendor list.
Bids will be received until 4:00 pm (CT) on March 17th, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids will be opened and read aloud on March 17th, 2020 during the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners meeting that begins at 5:00 pm (CT) in the Meeting Room, 20816 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424. Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for “Calhoun County FY 2018 CDBG Improvements”.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. Bids received after the deadline will not be accepted. Calhoun County accepts no responsibility for any expense related to preparation or delivery of proposals, reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive technical errors and informalities, and to accept the proposal which, in its judgment, best serves the public interest. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity employer/procurer.
Legal Notice
NOTICE
PUBLIC TESTING
2020 Presidential Preference Primary
(101.5612(2) F.S. and 101.65 F.S.)
The Calhoun County Canvassing Board for the 2020 Presidential Preference Primary election will meet to conduct public testing of all election equipment to be used in the election. The Calhoun County Canvassing Board may designate a representative for testing.
When: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. and will continue until complete.
Where: The Calhoun County SOE Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Rm 117, Blountstown, FL 32424
Who: The candidates, representatives, committees of the current election, as well as the public are encouraged to observe.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation or an interpreter to participate in this proceeding should contact the Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections Office at (850) 674-8568 as soon as possible before the canvassing board meets.
Supervisor of Elections
Sharon Chason
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
4T15K12E8SU544657
1995 Toyota
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
3N1CB51D16L459994
2006 Nissan
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2FAFP71W67X101966
2007 Ford
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received by the Calhoun County School Board, 20859 Central Ave. E, Rm G20, Blountstown, FL 32424, until 12:00 p.m. CT, March 10, 2020.
There should be a bid on each individual item to be purchased.
BUS 54-1HVBBNDN6LH286636, 65 PASSENGER, 1990 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 56-1HVBBNDNXLH286638, 65 PASSENGER, 1990 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 57-1HVBBNKN7MH375622, 65 PASSENGER, 1991 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 61-1HVBBPLN7PH524187, 65 PASSENGER, 1993 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 62-1HVBBPLN5PH524186, 65 PASSENGER, 1993 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 64-1HVBBABNXSH605773, 65 PASSENGER, 1994 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 67-1T7HT3B29V1148226, 84 PASSENGER, 1996 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 68-1HVBBABN7VH472278, 65 PASSENGER, 1997 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 69-1HVBBABN9VH472279, 65 PASSENGER, 1997 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 76-1T7HT3B2721108612, 84 PASSENGER, 2001 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 77-1T7HT3B2921108613, 84 PASSENGER, 2001 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 79-1T88T3B22131122849, 83 PASSENGER, 2002 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 80-1BABNB0A24F214807, 84 PASSENGER, 2002 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 81-1BABNB0A44F214808, 84 PASSENGER, 2002 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 167 OF 2016
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 34-1N-08-0000-0001-0000
Begin at the Southwest Corner of Section 34, Township 1 North, Range 8 West and run North along the West Boundary of Section 34, 1010 feet; thence continue to run North along said West boundary 135 feet; thence run East 450 feet for POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continue to run East at an angle of 90 degrees with said West Boundary 105 feet; thence run North 105 feet; thence run West 105 feet ; thence run South 105 feet to POINT OF BEGINNING, in Section 34, Township 1 North, Range 8 West in Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Estate of Alvin Jones ( 1/3 Interest), Gene Bess , Almeter Bess, Ralph Bess, Tommy Bess, Melody Ann Bess, Patsy Bess, Tangela M. Jones, Jeannette Jones, Tony Bess (2/3 Interest)
C/O Melody Peterson
4297 Stone St.
Marianna, Fl. 32446
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on March 12, 2020
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF PETER PHILLIP MATTHEWS
a/k/a Peter Philip Matthews
a/k/a Peter P. Matthews
File No.
Division
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Peter Phillip Matthews a/k/a Peter Philip Matthews a/k/a Peter P. Matthews, deceased, whose date of death was November 27, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue E, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s Estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s Estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 12, 2020.
Attorney for Personal Representative: Personal Representative:
Cyrus Malhotra
Attorney
Florida Bar Number: 0022751
THE MALHOTRA LAW FIRM P.A.
1808 James L. Redman Pkwy, Suite 319
Plant City, FL 33563
Telephone: (813) 902-2119
Fax: (727) 290-4044
E-Mail: filings@FLprobatesolutions.com
Secondary E-Mail: sandra@FLprobatesolutions.com
Alexander M. Matthews
731 Montez Pl.
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company
Plaintiffs.
BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD, BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD,
Defendant,
CASE NO.: 19000071CAAMX
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure filed February 5, 2020, and entered in Case No. 19000071CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the 14th Judicial Circuit, in and for Calhoun County, Florida, where in BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, is the Plaintiff and BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD, BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD are the Defendants, the Clerk of Court shall offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash on March 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM CST, at The Front Steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, the following described property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment lying and being situate in CALHOUN County, Florida, to wit:
WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN WEST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET; THENCE RUN EAST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN 100 FEET WEST FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN WEST 125 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 125 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN WEST 225 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 25 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 25 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN WEST 250 FEET, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
COMMENCE AT A 3/4 INCH IRON PIPE (RLS 2456) MARKING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA AND RUN THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE WESTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.86 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 34 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.49 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.12 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THE SOUTH 13.9 FEET OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL OF LAND BEING SUBJECT TO THE MAINTAINED RIGHT OF WAY OF BAKER ROAD.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
ANY PORTION OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY LYING WITHIN THE RIGHT OF WAY OF BAKER ROAD.
TOGETHER WITH MOBILE HOME(S) SITUATED THEREON.
Vin No.: 0W56740GA
Property Address: 4740 Baker Road, Altha, Florida 32421
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org.
DATED this 5th day of February, 2020.
Carla Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By Lori Flowers,
As Deputy Clerk
STRAUS & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
10081 Pines Blvd. Ste. C
Pembroke Pines, Fl. 33024
954-431-2000
eMail: Service@strauslegal.com
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids for the following project: Calhoun County FY 2018 CDBG Improvements. This project consists of the installation of 5 fire hydrants on CR 69 South, the resurfacing of Pitts Circle, and the paving of Vinson Road, Gaston Spivey Road, Lil Circle, Post Office Road, Miles Road, and Creel Lane, with possible additive alternates for additional roads. Completion date for this project will be 180 days from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder. Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $200.00 per day.
There will be a mandatory pre-bid meeting on February 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm (CST) in the Calhoun County Courthouse, Room G40, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL.
Plans and specifications can be obtained at Dewberry Engineers Inc., 20684 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida 32424, (850) 674-3300. For questions, please contact Justin Ford at (850) 674-3300 or at jford@dewberry.com. Cost for Plans and Specifications will be $50.00 per set and is non-refundable. Checks shall be made payable to DEWBERRY ENGINEERS INC.
All bidders shall be pre-qualified with the Florida Department of Transportation per Section 2-1 of the F.D.O.T. Standard Specifications for Road and Bridge Construction, 2016 edition for: Grading, Drainage and Grassing, Seeding and Sodding, and Flexible Pavement and Hot Bituminous Courses. Bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business in the State of Florida. The bid must conform to Section 287.134 Florida Statutes, on discriminatory vendors. Pursuant to section 287.133(2)(a), F.S., a person or affiliate, as defined in section 287.133(1), F.S., who has been placed on the convicted vendor list following a conviction for a public entity crime may not submit a bid, proposal, or reply on a contract to provide any goods or services to a public entity; may not submit a bid, proposal, or reply on a contract with a public entity for the construction or repair of a public building or public work; may not submit bids, proposals, or replies on leases of real property to a public entity; may not be awarded or perform work as a contractor, supplier, subcontractor, or consultant under a contract with any public entity; and may not transact business with any public entity in excess of thirty-five thousand dollars ($35,000) for a period of 36 months following the date of being placed on the convicted vendor list. The Bidder warrants that neither it nor any of its affiliates is currently on the convicted vendor list. The Bidder shall disclose if it or any of its affiliates is placed on the convicted vendor list.
Bids will be received until 4:00 pm (CT) on March 17th, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424. Bids will be opened and read aloud on March 17th, 2020 during the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners meeting that begins at 5:00 pm (CT) in the Meeting Room, 20816 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, FL 32424. Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for “Calhoun County FY 2018 CDBG Improvements”.
All Bids shall remain firm for a period of sixty days after the opening. Bids received after the deadline will not be accepted. Calhoun County accepts no responsibility for any expense related to preparation or delivery of proposals, reserves the right to reject any or all proposals, to waive technical errors and informalities, and to accept the proposal which, in its judgment, best serves the public interest. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity employer/procurer.
Legal Notice
NOTICE
PUBLIC TESTING
2020 Presidential Preference Primary
(101.5612(2) F.S. and 101.65 F.S.)
The Calhoun County Canvassing Board for the 2020 Presidential Preference Primary election will meet to conduct public testing of all election equipment to be used in the election. The Calhoun County Canvassing Board may designate a representative for testing.
When: Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. and will continue until complete.
Where: The Calhoun County SOE Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Rm 117, Blountstown, FL 32424
Who: The candidates, representatives, committees of the current election, as well as the public are encouraged to observe.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, persons needing a special accommodation or an interpreter to participate in this proceeding should contact the Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections Office at (850) 674-8568 as soon as possible before the canvassing board meets.
Supervisor of Elections
Sharon Chason
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
4T15K12E8SU544657
1995 Toyota
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
3N1CB51D16L459994
2006 Nissan
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicle on March 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
2FAFP71W67X101966
2007 Ford
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
Sealed bids will be received by the Calhoun County School Board, 20859 Central Ave. E, Rm G20, Blountstown, FL 32424, until 12:00 p.m. CT, March 10, 2020.
There should be a bid on each individual item to be purchased.
BUS 54-1HVBBNDN6LH286636, 65 PASSENGER, 1990 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 56-1HVBBNDNXLH286638, 65 PASSENGER, 1990 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 57-1HVBBNKN7MH375622, 65 PASSENGER, 1991 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 61-1HVBBPLN7PH524187, 65 PASSENGER, 1993 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 62-1HVBBPLN5PH524186, 65 PASSENGER, 1993 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 64-1HVBBABNXSH605773, 65 PASSENGER, 1994 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 67-1T7HT3B29V1148226, 84 PASSENGER, 1996 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 68-1HVBBABN7VH472278, 65 PASSENGER, 1997 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 69-1HVBBABN9VH472279, 65 PASSENGER, 1997 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 76-1T7HT3B2721108612, 84 PASSENGER, 2001 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 77-1T7HT3B2921108613, 84 PASSENGER, 2001 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 79-1T88T3B22131122849, 83 PASSENGER, 2002 MODEL, THOMAS
BUS 80-1BABNB0A24F214807, 84 PASSENGER, 2002 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
BUS 81-1BABNB0A44F214808, 84 PASSENGER, 2002 MODEL, BLUEBIRD
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)