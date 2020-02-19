The remarkable and representative life of Glenn E. Summers came to a peaceful conclusion on Sunday February 16, 2020.
His life was remarkable in the experiences it contained, and representative of the generation to which he belonged. Glenn, known to his grandchildren as “Pater,” from the Latin, and to others as “Mr. Glenn,” or “Judge Summers,” was born on February 19, 1925, to Priscilla Bracewell Summers and Jacob Archabald Summers, Jr. in Bristol, Florida. His father died when Glenn was two years old, so he, his mother, and his seven siblings became more than familiar with making do with what they had and stretching a penny into a dime, two qualities Pater would retain throughout his life.
Glenn turned 18 in 1943, and with World War II nearing its fullest intensity, he was inducted into the United States Navy, where he was destined to serve as quartermaster on a minesweeper in the Pacific theater. In addition to detecting and disposing of Japanese mines, Glenn got an up-close education on kamikazes and rode out the infamous 1944 typhoon that sank or damaged 9 warships and claimed the lives of nearly 800 sailors and airmen. When word of the Japanese surrender circulated through the fleet, Glenn’s ship, along with all the others in the squadron, fired every gun they had in an unauthorized and spontaneous expression of joy and relief that the war was over and they would soon be returning home.
Glenn was honorably discharged from the Navy on April 2, 1946, and he promptly returned to renew his studies at the University of Florida. He would go on to earn undergraduate and law degrees from UF, and he remained a devout Gator fan as all who knew him could attest. While in law school, Glenn also managed to find the time to serve as representative for Liberty County in the Florida House of Representatives.
On December 28, 1952, Glenn made what he always regarded as his best decision, namely, marrying Peggy Conner in the home of E.H. & Edith Strickland, his new brother and sister-in-law. Shortly thereafter, he relocated with his family to Tampa/St. Petersburg. While there, he practiced law, served on the Tampa Housing Authority board, and owned and operated the Gulf Shores retirement home.
Glenn returned to Bristol and successfully ran for county judge in 1976, a position he would retain until his retirement in 1997. With a paucity of attorneys in the area during his tenure as county judge, Judge Summers was often the one locals looked to for guidance on matters both legal and personal, and he was well-known for always making time for those who were in need.
Following his retirement, the Judge moved from Bristol to Estiffanulga, where he enjoyed reading, gardening, and working his cows. He most especially loved spending time with his family and regaling his grandchildren with some of his memorable anecdotes. Judge Summers is survived by three children: Dr. Stephanie H. Summers of Bristol; Dr. Sue Summers of Bristol; and Dr. Glenn Summers, Jr., of Gulf Breeze; in addition to nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. at Summers Cemetery on February 21, 2020.
Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-643-3636, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Summers family with their arramgements.