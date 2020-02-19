Lonnie Nathan Crum of Carrabelle passed away Friday, February 14, 2020.
Lonnie was born in Jasper, Florida on July 2, 1989 to Lonnie Crum and Loretta Reid Westbrook. He was a fisherman and loved the outdoors.
Survivors include his son, Camden Crum; a daughter, Clarissa Crum; his father Lonnie Crum and his wife Brenda; his mother Loretta Westbrook; the love of his life and the mother of his children, Jonie Wilson; his step dad, Marty Chisholm; his sisters, Heather Messer and her husband Brandon and Starla Crum; many nieces, nephews and other extended family.
A time of visiting will be held 5 – 7 p.m. Est Thursday, February 20, 2020, at the Christian Center in Carrabelle. Services to honor and to celebrate Lonnie’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 also at the Christian Center. Interment will follow in Carrabelle Cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com or 850-674-5449