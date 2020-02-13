Altha Public School celebrates Literacy Week

Monday was Reading can Take You Anywhere - Teachers encouraged to read aloud an "adventure" book for the week. Tuesday was Newspaper Day- Students and staff are asked to wear black and white to represent newspapers and printed text. Wednesday was Wild About Reading Wednesday - Wear your wacky, tacky, mixed-matched clothes and share your love for reading by buddy reading with a classmate. Thursday was Written Random act of kindness - Write someone a special note and mail or hand deliver it. And Friday was Wear your "school appropriate" pajamas and bring your favorite book to show Reading is Relaxing.
As a special project throughout the week, we had a book drive to support the "Free Little Libraries" scattered throughout our community. This is a project of the Calhoun County Community Foundation in cooperation with Ladona Kelley. We'd like to thank everyone for their participation. We collected 5 boxes of books!