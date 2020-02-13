Altha Public School celebrates Literacy Week

Posted by
Administrator
in Schools
Thursday, February 13. 2020
Comments (0)
By Skyler Jordan

Last week Florida celebrared Literacy Week and we encouraged kids to read and dress up in fun and crazy ways.

Monday was Reading can Take You Anywhere - Teachers encouraged to read aloud an "adventure" book for the week. Tuesday was Newspaper Day- Students and staff are asked to wear black and white to represent newspapers and printed text. Wednesday was Wild About Reading Wednesday - Wear your wacky, tacky, mixed-matched clothes and share your love for reading by buddy reading with a classmate. Thursday was Written Random act of kindness - Write someone a special note and mail or hand deliver it. And Friday was Wear your "school appropriate" pajamas and bring your favorite book to show Reading is Relaxing.

As a special project throughout the week, we had a book drive to support the "Free Little Libraries" scattered throughout our community. This is a project of the Calhoun County Community Foundation in cooperation with Ladona Kelley. We'd like to thank everyone for their participation. We collected 5 boxes of books!


Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 