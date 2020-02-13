Charles Buggs named School Related Employee of Year

The Calhoun County School District has named Charles Buggs as the School Related Employee of the Year.
“Mr. Buggs has been a valuable member of the CARE/ISS/ALC staff for seven years as well as football, weightlifting and girl’s basketball coach at BHS for 12 years. His many years of working within the community as a coach and through his church have given him a skill set that has been crucial to the success of our program.
He has the ability to connect with our students and offer them honest and supportive advice and encouragement along with the discipline and structure they so desperately need,” Amy Jordan, Dean of the Care Program stated in her letter of recommendation for Mr. Buggs.
Mr. Buggs was named the Care Teacher of the Year in 2016. He was a football coach on the BHS State Runnerup teams of 2017 and 2019. He coached the 2019 District Runnerup Girls Basketball Team and the District and Regional Boys Weightlifting teams in 2019.
A most deserving recipient of this honor.