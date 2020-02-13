Remnants of Altha’s Community Center come down

It's been 16 months since Hurricane Michael, and finally some progress has been made toward the cleanup of the Altha Area Community Center.
A few weeks back some of the local citizens of the Altha area have formed a committee (Altha Area Community Center Foundation) to assist in the clean-up and re-building efforts of the Altha Area Community Center.
The committee is made up of Betty Hunt- President, Jennifer Alday- Vice President, Tish Barton- Secretary, Vicki Fowler- Treasurer and committee members and Bim Hollis. Anyone who would like to be a member of the committee is more than welcome, just reach out to one of the committee members and let them know of your interest.
This past Saturday, the Altha Town Mayor- Trevor Doran, the committee members, their spouses, Steve Alday, and the owner Stacy Alday and crew of Alday's Bobcat and Tree Service out of Sneads, Florida donated their time and machinery free of charge towards the cleaning up of the Community Center site.
The Altha Area Community Center Foundation will be having fund raisers throughout the year to raise funds to assist with the furnishing of the community center once built. We recognize that it takes a joint effort and a lot of money the Town of Altha does not have at it's disposal to make this happen, and we are willing to go the extra mile to see it through to completion.
Some of the fund raisers planned so far are the selling of raffle tickets for a rifle, and a 50/50 raffle tickets that will be drawn at a cookout on April 4th at the Altha Town Hall beginning at 10:30. We will be selling plates of grilled Boston Butt or chicken leg quarters, with a choice of two sides, either baked beans, green beans, or potato salad for $8.00 We are also planning a yard sale for the first of May, all donations will be accepted.
Anyone wanting to make a monetary donation can reach out to one of the committee members above.