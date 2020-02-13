Sheriff's Log or 02/12/20

CALHOUN COUNTY
February 5
Thomas C. Dawsey - VOP
Earnest Dale McCardle - non support of children or spouse
February 6
Kevon Godwin - drugs sold within 1000 feet of worship-business, schedule III or OV
James Robert Walden - battery
February 7
Darcey Lamont Bess - battery
Michael James Brown - driving while license suspended, habitual offender, possession of narcotic equipment and or use, nonmoving traffic violation, driving present with non current insurance, fail to register motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine
Taurice Juliet Edwards - trespassing
Travis Reid Hayes - resist officer, burglary
Howard J. Lange - possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of methamphetamine
Timothy Earl McCormick - failure to appear
Josh Randle Patrick - violation of condition release, failure to appear
Cara Ann Truax - criminal registration of convicted felon
February 8
Carl Pevey - out of county warrant
Kristopher Dean Honrine - out of county warrant
Jeffery Charles Tipton - driving while license suspended, attached registration license plate not assigned
February 9
Donnie Jason Yon - possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended, habitual offender
