Sheriff's Log or 02/12/20

Thursday, February 13. 2020
CALHOUN COUNTY
February 5
Thomas C. Dawsey - VOP
Earnest Dale McCardle - non support of children or spouse
February 6
Kevon Godwin - drugs sold within 1000 feet of worship-business, schedule III or OV
James Robert Walden - battery
February 7
Darcey Lamont Bess - battery
Michael James Brown - driving while license suspended, habitual offender, possession of narcotic equipment and or use, nonmoving traffic violation, driving present with non current insurance, fail to register motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine
Taurice Juliet Edwards - trespassing
Travis Reid Hayes - resist officer, burglary
Howard J. Lange - possession of synthetic marijuana, possession of methamphetamine
Timothy Earl McCormick - failure to appear
Josh Randle Patrick - violation of condition release, failure to appear
Cara Ann Truax - criminal registration of convicted felon
February 8
Carl Pevey - out of county warrant
Kristopher Dean Honrine - out of county warrant
Jeffery Charles Tipton - driving while license suspended, attached registration license plate not assigned
February 9
Donnie Jason Yon - possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended, habitual offender

LIBERTY COUNTY
January 31
Sydney Sims - drug equipment-manufactor or deliver paraphernalia, public nuisance, heroin traffic, 4 grams to under 40 kilos, purchase-schedule I or II
Diane Stewart Stewart - possession of amphetamines, drug equipment - manufactor or deliver paraphernalia
William Bradley Rudd - violation of probation
Steven Miller - violation of probation
February 2
Richard Carl Shuler, Jr - refuse to submit DUI test after license suspended, DUI alcohol or drugs
February 3
Courtney Nichole Ward - permit obscene or harassing phone calls
February 4
Damien Alexander Houston - failure to appear
Jeremey Russell Hunter - failure to register as sexual predator
Earnest Dale McCardle - out of county warrant
Derryck Theod Richardson - out of county warrant
February 6
Joshua Ryan Martin - failure to appear
Essence L. Simon - violation of probation
February 7
Timothy Earl McCormick - out of county warrant
Richard Lance Durden - battery, battery; domestic battery by strangulation, child abuse without great harm, possession of firearm/ammo, obstruct without violence
Taurice Juliet Edwards - trespassing structure or conveyance

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
