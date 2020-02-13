Legals for 02-12-20
Thursday, February 13. 2020
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 167 OF 2016
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 34-1N-08-0000-0001-0000
Begin at the Southwest Corner of Section 34, Township 1 North, Range 8 West and run North along the West Boundary of Section 34, 1010 feet; thence continue to run North along said West boundary 135 feet; thence run East 450 feet for POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continue to run East at an angle of 90 degrees with said West Boundary 105 feet; thence run North 105 feet; thence run West 105 feet ; thence run South 105 feet to POINT OF BEGINNING, in Section 34, Township 1 North, Range 8 West in Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Estate of Alvin Jones ( 1/3 Interest), Gene Bess , Almeter Bess, Ralph Bess, Tommy Bess, Melody Ann Bess, Patsy Bess, Tangela M. Jones, Jeannette Jones, Tony Bess (2/3 Interest)
C/O Melody Peterson
4297 Stone St.
Marianna, Fl. 32446
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on March 12, 2020
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
Invitation to Bid
Pursuant to the regulations found at 2 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 200 et seq, in addition to the statutory authority requirements, and programmatic guidance governing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Programs, the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners invites qualified firms to submit a bid for Replacing field lighting at Sam Atkins Park located at 16387 NW Silas Green Road, Blountstown, Florida in Calhoun County.
Bids Due: Deliver sealed bids to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office on March 3, 20120 at 1 PM CDT at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Please clearly label with name of company and “Bid for Replacing Lighting at Sam Atkins Park”. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Calhoun County Commission Meeting at 2 PM CDT the same day.
Bid Packages
Replacing Lighting at Sam Atkins Park*
*Bid Bond Required. Payment & Performance Bonds required.
Bid Documents: Bid Documents are available by contacting the Chelsea Ranew, Grants Coordinator at cranew@calhouncountygov.com.
All submitted bids must include copies of Insurance and all relevant Licenses, detailed Experience, Labor and Equipment Capabilities and Financial Capacity to complete the work.
Bid Bonds: Provide a Bid Bond (no checks) with the bid in an amount equal to 5% of the bid, payable to Calhoun County. Bid Bonds must be issued by a Corporate Surety authorized to do business in the State of Florida and guarantee that the bidder will enter into a contract to perform the work, should the contract be awarded to the bidder.
Payment & Performance Bonds: The successful bidder shall furnish a bond for the faithful performance of the contract and a bond to secure payment of all claims for materials furnished and labor performed in performance of the contract, both in amounts equal to 100% of the Contract Amount. Both bonds shall be issued by a Corporate Surety authorized to do business in the State of Florida.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids received and to waive any and all minor irregularities or informalities in any bid.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners encourages Minority Business Enterprises to respond to this Bid Invitation.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.:07-2019-CA-000101
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING THROUGH RURAL HOUSING SERVICE OR SUCCESSOR AGENCY, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Plaintiff,
-vs-
KENNETH E. GREEN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KENNETH E. GREEN; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2
Defendant.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 22, 2020, and the Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, in this cause, in the Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, the clerk shall sell the property situated in Calhoun County, Florida, described as:
LOT 2, BLOCK 10, LAKE MCKENZIE HOMES SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, FILED FOR RECORD ON THE 4TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER 1961 AND RECORDED PLAT BOOK NO. 1, ON PAGE 52, IN THE DEED RECORDS OF SAID CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
a/k/a 20976 NW LAKE MCKENZIE BLVD., ALTHA, FL 32421-5401
at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL 324241687, on March 12, 2020 beginning at 11:00 A.M. CST.
If you are a person claiming a right to funds remaining after the sale, you must file a claim with the clerk no later than 60 days after the sale. If you fail to file a claim you will not be entitled to any remaining funds.
Dated this 24th day of January, 2020.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of said Circuit Court
BY: Lori Flowers, DC
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
IN RE: ESTATE OF PETER PHILLIP MATTHEWS
a/k/a Peter Philip Matthews
a/k/a Peter P. Matthews
File No.
Division
Deceased.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
The administration of the Estate of Peter Phillip Matthews a/k/a Peter Philip Matthews a/k/a Peter P. Matthews, deceased, whose date of death was November 27, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue E, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424. The names and addresses of the Personal Representative and the Personal Representative’s attorney are set forth below.
All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s Estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this Court ON OR BEFORE THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.
All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s Estate must file their claims with this Court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.
ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this notice is February 12, 2020.
Attorney for Personal Representative: Personal Representative:
Cyrus Malhotra
Attorney
Florida Bar Number: 0022751
THE MALHOTRA LAW FIRM P.A.
1808 James L. Redman Pkwy, Suite 319
Plant City, FL 33563
Telephone: (813) 902-2119
Fax: (727) 290-4044
E-Mail: filings@FLprobatesolutions.com
Secondary E-Mail: sandra@FLprobatesolutions.com
Alexander M. Matthews
731 Montez Pl.
Santa Fe, New Mexico 87501
Legal Notice
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 02/27/2020 at 10:00 AM at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, FL 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes. 2FTDF15Y8PCA52015
1993 Ford
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any/ or all bids.
Legal Notice
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on 02/28/2020 at 10:00 AM at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, FL 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes. 2T1BR12E81C447325
2001 Toyota
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any/ or all bids.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE
14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND
FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company
Plaintiffs.
BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD, BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD,
Defendant,
CASE NO.: 19000071CAAMX
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Summary Final Judgment of Foreclosure filed February 5, 2020, and entered in Case No. 19000071CAAXMX of the Circuit Court of the 14th Judicial Circuit, in and for Calhoun County, Florida, where in BAYVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company, is the Plaintiff and BOBBY R. BARFIELD, JR. A/K/A BOBBY BARFIELD, BRANDY LYNN BARFIELD are the Defendants, the Clerk of Court shall offer for sale to the highest bidder for cash on March 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM CST, at The Front Steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, the following described property as set forth in said Summary Final Judgment lying and being situate in CALHOUN County, Florida, to wit:
WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA.
LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN WEST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET; THENCE RUN EAST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN 100 FEET WEST FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE RUN WEST 125 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 125 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN WEST 225 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 25 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 25 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
BEGIN AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF WEST 1/2 OF SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST AND RUN WEST 250 FEET, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN WEST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN SOUTH 1320 FEET, THENCE RUN EAST 100 FEET, THENCE RUN NORTH 1320 FEET, BACK TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
COMMENCE AT A 3/4 INCH IRON PIPE (RLS 2456) MARKING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 2, TOWNSHIP 1 NORTH, RANGE 11 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA AND RUN THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST ALONG THE WESTERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.86 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 34 SECONDS EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.49 FEET TO THE SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 45 SECONDS EAST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY BOUNDARY, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES 16 MINUTES 10 SECONDS WEST, A DISTANCE OF 1,316.12 FEET TO THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES 50 MINUTES 34 SECONDS WEST ALONG SAID NORTHERLY BOUNDARY OF SAID WEST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER, A DISTANCE OF 155.53 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
THE SOUTH 13.9 FEET OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PARCEL OF LAND BEING SUBJECT TO THE MAINTAINED RIGHT OF WAY OF BAKER ROAD.
ALSO LESS AND EXCEPT:
ANY PORTION OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY LYING WITHIN THE RIGHT OF WAY OF BAKER ROAD.
TOGETHER WITH MOBILE HOME(S) SITUATED THEREON.
Vin No.: 0W56740GA
Property Address: 4740 Baker Road, Altha, Florida 32421
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P. O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 or by phone at (850) 747-5338 at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, please call 711 or email ADARequest@jud14.flcourts.org.
DATED this 5th day of February, 2020.
Carla Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
By Lori Flowers,
As Deputy Clerk
STRAUS & ASSOCIATES, P.A.
Attorneys for Plaintiff
10081 Pines Blvd. Ste. C
Pembroke Pines, Fl. 33024
954-431-2000
eMail: Service@strauslegal.com
