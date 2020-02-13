Julia Capps of Blountstown passed away Tuesday, February 6, 2020, she was 94.
Julia was born in Bristol, March 14, 1925, to the late Albert and Tabitha (Woodard) Crawford. She worked as a flower designer and an attendant for Adams Funeral Home for many years. Julia was a member of Rivertown Community Church and enjoyed staying active with the Calhoun County Senior Citizens.
She is preceded in death by her husband Harvey; her son, Danny Capps and a brother in law, Jim Hussey.
Survivors include her grandchildren Gregory Capps and his wife Melissa and Jonathan Capps and his wife Gail; her great grandchildren, Michael, Lilia and Daphne; a sister, Sue Hussey and a daughter in law Ann Capps; also, several nieces, nephews and other extended family.
Funeral services to honor and to celebrate Julia’s life was held 1:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dustin Mauphers officiating. Interment followed in Sycamore Cemetery near Greensboro.
Adams Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com. 850-674-5449