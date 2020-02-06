Lady Tigers defeat Altha on Senior Night

Posted by
Administrator
in Sports
Thursday, February 6. 2020
Comments (0)
The Blountstown Lady Tigers hosted the Altha Lady Wildcats Thursday January 30th, for Senior Night and final regular season game.

The Tigers defeated the Wildcats 45-6 finishing with a record of 11-4 regular season and 8-2 in the district. The Lady Tigers was led in scoring by Krystyna Everett scoring 20 pts and adding 5 steals. Also contributing was Jaren Williams 14 pts 11 rebs, TaNiyah Washington 9 pts 8 rebs, and Shelbi Dawson 2 pts 5 rebs. The Tigers will start their District play Tuesday Feb. 4th in Wewa against the Winner of Bozeman/Wewa @530 pm.

The Championship game will be played on Feb. 7th @700 pm in Wewa. Go Lady Tigers!!!!!!!





Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 