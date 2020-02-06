Devan Roulhac named Calhoun County’s Teacher of the Year

Calhoun County Superintendent Darryl Taylor, Jr. announced last week that the Calhoun County School District (CCSD) has named the 2020 Teacher of the Year. The School-Related Employee of the Year will be announced February 5. Blountstown High School English teacher Devan Roulhac has been named to the distinguished honor.
Mr. Roulhac started his teaching career as a English and Reading teacher at Wewahitchka Jr./Sr. High School in August, 2017 and developed curriculums for and taught 9th grade reading, 7th grade reading and 7th grade English Language Arts according to Florida Standards. From August 2019 to present, he has been an English I teacher at Blountstown High School developing a curriculum for and teaching the freshman English course according to Florida Standards - with a focus on informational text analyses, argumentative writing, and grammar mechanics.
As a part of his application for Teacher of the Year, Mr. Roulhac stated, “What inspires me as an educator is the fact that we do not know the grim things some of our students endure when they leave our classrooms and how deeply these negative experiences affect their mental health and personal well-being. This inspiration is shaped by my personal experience as a student. Now as an adult, I know the reality is that some children have it even worse than what I experienced and I’ve realized that the same front I put on in school is being mimicked by the students we teach today. This thought process is what drives every decision I make that involves my students”.
Tracy Wood, BHS Principal, shared this about Mr. Roulhac. “As a result of my association with Mr. Roulhac, I have had the opportunity to learn about his values and commitment to excellence. Mr. Roulhac is extremely disciplined, intelligent, sincere, hardworking, competitive and very motivated. He is well respected by his coworkers, students and parents. Mr. Roulhac is our Student Government sponsor and has gone above and beyond in this area. Our homecoming this year was phenomenal because of all of the activities Mr. Roulhac planned. He’s the perfect choice for our teacher of the year,” she stated.