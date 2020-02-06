Search Warrant leads to five being arrested on drug related charges

On January 30, 2020, investigators with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office along with the assistance of the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force executed a residential Search Warrant at a residence in Blountstown. During the execution of the Search Warrant, investigators located over 3 ounces of Methamphetamine, 70 prescription pills that include Hydrocodone, Clonazepam, Alprazolam, and Dextroamphetamine, 2.4 grams of synthetic Marijuana, all packaged for sale. The Search Warrant was a result of numerous citizen complaints and a large scale investigation. Additional arrests are expected as this investigation continues.
During the initial execution of the Search Warrant, one male subject fled on foot from the property. Calhoun/Liberty Correctional K9 teams on scene were activated and the subject was located hiding in the wood line and taken into custody. Occupants of the residence have been identified as Sydney Sims and John Whitfield Jr. Both Sims and Whitfield were the primary suspects in this investigation and were taken into custody at the conclusion of the Search Warrant.
While at the residence, three other individuals were also arrested. Mark Crellin, who was present at the time of the arrest, was asked why he was there and responded that he lived in a make shift tent next to the camper. During the search of the tent, the officers found a hypodermic needle as well as a small plastic container that contained a substance that field tested positive as Methamphetamine. Crellin was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment.
Contact was also made with Diane Stewart, who was coming out of the restroom in the residence as officers entered to execute the Search Warrant. Stewart had a purse with her and in the purse was a glass pipe that contained a substance that field tested positive for Methamphetamine. Stewart was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug equipment.
Upon arrival at the residence, a white male subject fled on foot from the property. With the help of the K9 Correctional Team the subject, identified as Dillion Honan, was captured in the wood line a short distance from the residence. A hypodermic needle was found in his right front pants pocket, and the substance on the needle field tested positive for Methamphetamine. Honan was arrested and charged with possession of drug equipment and fleeing without violence.