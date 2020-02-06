Large crowd enjoys Panhandle Pioneer Settlement’s Classic Desserts

Thursday, February 6. 2020
The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement hosted a delicious evening of Classical Desserts Saturday.

Guests enjoyed a variety of delectables while listening to live music performed by Hope Peacock, Peggy Cox, and five year old Paris and browsing the silent auction.
