Sheriff's Log for 02/05/20

CALHOUN COUNTY
January 29
Lisa Marie Godwin - opium or deriv-sell/schedule I or II
Sharon Dianne Phillips - violation of probation
Amanda Manypenny - out of county warrant, out of county warrant
Jimmy Jackson - (2) countsof marijuana-sell/schedule I
January 30
Amesha N. Broughton - drugs-sell/methamphetamine within 1000 ft. school/child care facility
Brian Harmon - convicted felon registration
Mario Sanchez Faulk - (3) counts of selling methamphetamine within 1000 ft. of school or child care, (2) counts of selling methamphetamine.
January 31
Mark Alva Crellin - possession of methamphetamine; possession of naracotic equipment/possess and or use
Dillon Robert Honan - possess of naracotic equipment/possess and or use, resist officer / obstruct without violence
Sydney Sims - drugs-traffic/4 grams less 30 kg other control substance, (4) counts of synth narcotic possession with sell mfg or deliver schedule I or II,public order crimes/keep public nuisance structurer for drug activity, possession of narcotic equipment-possess and or use
Diane Ammons Stewart - possession of methamphetamine, possession of naracotic equipment, possess and or use
John Floyd Whitfield - amphetamine-traffic/ or methaphetamine, (4) counts of drugs-possess with sell etc other schedule III or IV, public order crimes/keep pub nuisance structure for drug activity, possession of naracotic equipment, possess and or use
February 2
Jack Tyler Huff - failuere to appear
Mary Jane Tyre - (5 counts) of failure to appear
