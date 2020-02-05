Legals for 02-05-20
Wednesday, February 5. 2020
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 167 OF 2016
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 34-1N-08-0000-0001-0000
Begin at the Southwest Corner of Section 34, Township 1 North, Range 8 West and run North along the West Boundary of Section 34, 1010 feet; thence continue to run North along said West boundary 135 feet; thence run East 450 feet for POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continue to run East at an angle of 90 degrees with said West Boundary 105 feet; thence run North 105 feet; thence run West 105 feet ; thence run South 105 feet to POINT OF BEGINNING, in Section 34, Township 1 North, Range 8 West in Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Estate of Alvin Jones ( 1/3 Interest), Gene Bess , Almeter Bess, Ralph Bess, Tommy Bess, Melody Ann Bess, Patsy Bess, Tangela M. Jones, Jeannette Jones, Tony Bess (2/3 Interest)
C/O Melody Peterson
4297 Stone St.
Marianna, Fl. 32446
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on March 12, 2020
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on February 23, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1HGCM72614A008590
2004 Honda
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on February 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1FAFP24176G146521
2006 Ford
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
Invitation to Bid
Pursuant to the regulations found at 2 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 200 et seq, in addition to the statutory authority requirements, and programmatic guidance governing the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Disaster Recovery Programs, the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners invites qualified firms to submit a bid for Replacing field lighting at Sam Atkins Park located at 16387 NW Silas Green Road, Blountstown, Florida in Calhoun County.
Bids Due: Deliver sealed bids to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office on March 3, 20120 at 1 PM CDT at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424. Please clearly label with name of company and “Bid for Replacing Lighting at Sam Atkins Park”. Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Calhoun County Commission Meeting at 2 PM CDT the same day.
Bid Packages
Replacing Lighting at Sam Atkins Park*
*Bid Bond Required. Payment & Performance Bonds required.
Bid Documents: Bid Documents are available by contacting the Chelsea Ranew, Grants Coordinator at cranew@calhouncountygov.com.
All submitted bids must include copies of Insurance and all relevant Licenses, detailed Experience, Labor and Equipment Capabilities and Financial Capacity to complete the work.
Bid Bonds: Provide a Bid Bond (no checks) with the bid in an amount equal to 5% of the bid, payable to Calhoun County. Bid Bonds must be issued by a Corporate Surety authorized to do business in the State of Florida and guarantee that the bidder will enter into a contract to perform the work, should the contract be awarded to the bidder.
Payment & Performance Bonds: The successful bidder shall furnish a bond for the faithful performance of the contract and a bond to secure payment of all claims for materials furnished and labor performed in performance of the contract, both in amounts equal to 100% of the Contract Amount. Both bonds shall be issued by a Corporate Surety authorized to do business in the State of Florida.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids received and to waive any and all minor irregularities or informalities in any bid.
Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners encourages Minority Business Enterprises to respond to this Bid Invitation.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.:07-2019-CA-000101
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA ACTING THROUGH RURAL HOUSING SERVICE OR SUCCESSOR AGENCY, UNITED STATES DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE
Plaintiff,
-vs-
KENNETH E. GREEN; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KENNETH E. GREEN; UNKNOWN TENANT 1; UNKNOWN TENANT 2
Defendant.
NOTICE OF SALE
NOTICE HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgment of Foreclosure dated January 22, 2020, and the Order Rescheduling Foreclosure Sale, in this cause, in the Circuit Court of Calhoun County, Florida, the clerk shall sell the property situated in Calhoun County, Florida, described as:
LOT 2, BLOCK 10, LAKE MCKENZIE HOMES SUBDIVISION, ACCORDING TO OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, FILED FOR RECORD ON THE 4TH DAY OF SEPTEMBER 1961 AND RECORDED PLAT BOOK NO. 1, ON PAGE 52, IN THE DEED RECORDS OF SAID CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
a/k/a 20976 NW LAKE MCKENZIE BLVD., ALTHA, FL 32421-5401
at public sale, to the highest and best bidder, for cash, on the front steps of the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave. East, Blountstown, FL 324241687, on March 12, 2020 beginning at 11:00 A.M. CST.
If you are a person claiming a right to funds remaining after the sale, you must file a claim with the clerk no later than 60 days after the sale. If you fail to file a claim you will not be entitled to any remaining funds.
Dated this 24th day of January, 2020.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of said Circuit Court
BY: Lori Flowers, DC
