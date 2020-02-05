Thelma Lynn Tolley, age 65, of Blountstown, FL passed away Friday, January 31, 2020 at her home.
Thelma was born on April 14, 1954 in Erwin, TN to Kenneth Byrd and Jane (Davis) Byrd and had lived in Blountstown for most of her life. She retired from the West End Quick Pic, where she worked for several years as cashier and clerk. Thelma enjoyed shopping, going to Biloxi, the beach and she truly loved her family.
Survivors include, three sons, Rusty Tolley and wife, Dawnyel of Blountstown, FL, Chris Tolley of Blountstown, FL, Shane Tolley and wife, Paige of Blountstown, FL; five sisters, Teresa Vanover of Johnson City, TN, Debby Grantham and husband, Ricky of Altha, FL, Dawn Hollifield and Erwin, TN, Shirley Whiston of Johnson City, TN, Denise Reeder and Brian of Tallahassee, FL; 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 am (CST) from the graveside at Sims Cemetery in Marianna, FL with Dale Folsom officiating. Interment followed.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.