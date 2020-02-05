James S (Jim) Parrish passed away at his home on Tuesday, January 28, 220 in Chattanooga, TN.
Jim served his country in the US Army for three years during the Korean War, and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. He attended Blountstown High School, Chipola Jr. College and Florida State University. His first employment after college was with American Oil Company in Jacksonville, Florida. He was promoted to bulk plant sales in Gainesville, Florida. He was then transferred back to Jacksonville where he later accepted a position with Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. He retired from Liberty Mutual Insurance Company as a sales manager for East Tennessee with offices in Chattanooga, Cleveland, and Knoxville, after 27 years of service. He was of the Baptist Faith. He was a member of New Heights Baptist Church. He served as a deacon for over 22-years. He was a member of the Faithful Shepherds Sunday School class.
Jim enjoyed membership in a number of Masonic related organizations. He served as Worshipful Master of Orange Park Lodge #267, Orange Park, Florida in 1970; Worshipful Master of Ooltewah Lodge #741 in Ooltewah, TN , in 1996; was a Past President of the Scottish Rite Society in Chattanooga and was a KCCH; President of Clay County Shrine Club in Orange Park, Florida in 1973; Club Director for Alhambra Shrine in 1980; served as Potentate of Alhambra Shrine Center in 1984; Director General for the Southeastern Shrine Convention in 1990; President of the Southeastern Shrine Motor Corps in 1994 and 1995; and was Director of the Royal Order of Jesters Court #39, in 2003. Jim also held offices in the Order of the Eastern Star. He served as Worthy Patron of Orange Park Chapter #226 in Orange Park, Florida in 1970; served as Worthy Patron of Ooltewah Chapter #365, Ooltewah TN in 1986 and 1988; was elected Worthy Grand Patron of the Grand Chapter of TN in 1990, serving with Worthy Grand Matron, Mrs. Nancy Lindsey. Jim enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, golf, watching Tennessee football , Nascar, and his dog, Rocky. He was an active member of the Riverside Campground Lot Owners Association for many years, serving several years as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Association.
Jim is survived by his wife, Catherine, of 64 years; his son, Edward Parrish (Radonna), and daughters, Christina Parrish “Wardlaw” and Cheryl Parrish Pedigo (Allan); grandchildren Jessica (Chris) Pruitt; Michael Parrish (Francis), and Christopher (Ashley) Parrish; and great-grandchildren, Mason, Maddex and Violet Pruitt, and Levi and Loralei Parrish.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Chattanooga for their love and compassion.
Burial was at Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown, FL on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 10:00 am (CST). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alhambra Shrine transportation fund, 1000 Alhambra Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421 OR New Heights Baptist Church, 158 Ooltewah-Ringgold Road, Ringgold, GA 30736.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-564-2266.