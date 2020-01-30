Altha Girls Weightlifting wins team championship

The Altha Girls Weightlifting team won the District 3 team championship Friday.

The Wildcats had 4 individual district champions and 4 district runner ups. All 11 lifters for Altha will advance to regionals this Saturday at Suwannee High School. Individual district champions were: Katie Layfield, Nikki Richards, Braeden Smith, and Faith Hathaway. District runner ups were Layla Goins, Grace Brown and Ashleigh Silcox.

The final score at the meet was: Altha 59, Port St Joe 36, Marianna 32, Blountstown 29, Wewa 28, Sneads 22, Godby 9, Franklin County 3, and Maclay 2.
