BHS students attend All-State

Posted by
Administrator
in from Blountstown High School...
Thursday, January 30. 2020
Comments (0)
Earlier this month, nine students from Blountstown High School attended the Florida All-State Conference.

This four day event is held in Tampa. 6000 people come together for the sole purpose of making quality music!

Clara Medina and Riley Rivers participated in the All-State Women’s Choir.
EJ Robinson, Jaden McGhee, Ella Goksen, and Wesley McDougald participated in the All-State Middle School Choirs.
Carson Neel, Mezekiel Brown and Caleb Detweiler participated in the All-State Experience.

The students were accompanied by their director Janet Edewaard. We would like to thank our wonderful chaperones: Pam Detweiler, Bruce Edewaard, Dianne Foster, Ufuk Goksen, Marie McDougald and Amanda McGhee.













Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 