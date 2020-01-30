BHS students attend All-State

Earlier this month, nine students from Blountstown High School attended the Florida All-State Conference.
This four day event is held in Tampa. 6000 people come together for the sole purpose of making quality music!
Clara Medina and Riley Rivers participated in the All-State Women’s Choir.
EJ Robinson, Jaden McGhee, Ella Goksen, and Wesley McDougald participated in the All-State Middle School Choirs.
Carson Neel, Mezekiel Brown and Caleb Detweiler participated in the All-State Experience.
The students were accompanied by their director Janet Edewaard. We would like to thank our wonderful chaperones: Pam Detweiler, Bruce Edewaard, Dianne Foster, Ufuk Goksen, Marie McDougald and Amanda McGhee.