Chamber celebrates 72nd banquet

72nd Annual Chamber Banquet shares appreciation and hope for 2020
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL – The Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce hosted their 72nd Annual Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce Banquet Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the W.T. Neal Civic Center. More than 200 people attended the event.
Guests were welcomed with a patio reception and a preview of more than 20 items donated by local businesses for a raffle.
Executive Director Kristy Terry welcomed the crowd saying, “This time, ‘thank you for being here’ means: Thank you for your commitment to our community, for the sleepless nights you’ve had worrying about our future, for continuing to push forward - even when you’ve felt like it was an uphill battle, and for not giving up on us. We promise we’ll never give up on you.”
Dinner was prepared by BHS Tiger’s Table at the direction of Samantha Taylor. Table service was provided the BHS students and parents as part of fundraising efforts for the Class of 2020 Project Graduation.
Chamber Board Chair Johanna Plummer explained that as the planning committee began to discuss the awards usually presented at the banquet, “discussing the event, it was clear that we couldn’t do things ‘as usual.’”
“When you think about those who have gone above and beyond since the storm, there are too many to name. Everyone is Citizen of the Year. Every businesses is Business of the Year, and every organization is Organization of the Year,” she said.
In place of an awards presentation, Plummer and other board members recognized local groups that continue to go above and beyond. She noted that the list was far from complete, and that for every mention, there were ten more that weren’t.
The evening was closed with a five-minute video featuring photos of the community rebuilding and recovering. The video was produced by BHS student Reagan Hall, and can be seen on Facebook or YouTube.
The event would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors. Bronze sponsors included Ameris Bank, Badcock & More, Benjamin Walden Creations, Blountstown Drugs, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections Sharon Chason, Clerk Carla Hand, Property Appraiser Carla Peacock, and Tax Collector Becky Smith, Dewberry, DHM Melvin Engineering, Merle Norman, Oglesby Plants International, Opportunity Florida, PeoplesSouth Bank, River Valley Rehab Center, Pretty Girlz, Shelton’s Trucking, TMH Physician Partners, Waldorff’s Ace Hardware, and West Florida Electric Coop.
Silver sponsors were Bracewell's Flooring & Fencing, Calhoun Liberty Hospital, Danny Ryals Real Estate, Florida Public Utilities, Rivertown Community Church, Roberts and Roberts, and Wheeler EMC.
Platinum sponsors were Calhoun Liberty Employees Credit Union and TEN 8 Training Solutions LLC.