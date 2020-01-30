Local Health Departments conducting door to door health assessment survey

ANSWER THE DOOR FOR COMMUNITY ASSESSMENT

The assessment will help the Florida Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty County address the health needs of residents’ post Hurricane Michael.

Contact:
Kelly King
850-447-6002
kelly.king@flhealth.gov

Blountstown, Fla. – The Florida Department of Health in Calhoun and Liberty Counties are conducting a door-to-door community assessment to understand the heath needs of residents post- Hurricane Michael. Residents are kindly asked to answer the door when volunteers come to your home on January 28 (Tuesday), January 29 (Wednesday), and January 30 (Thursday) to ask questions about how Hurricane Michael has affected residents’ lives and health.

Teams made of Department of Health staff members and community volunteers will visit 210 homes in the area to ask a few questions about how you are doing after Hurricane Michael.

“Our goal is to better understand the impact Hurricane Michael had in our community, identify the unmet needs in the community, design programs and arrange resources that are specific to Calhoun and Liberty Counties,” says Rachel Bryant, Health Officer.

You can become a partner in improving the health of your community by doing these three simple things:
• When you hear a knock or a call at your home, answer the door.
• Participate
• And encourage others to participate

The survey has 35 questions and will take about 20 minutes to complete. The interview is completely confidential and no identifying information will be taken.

Volunteers will have on Department of Health badges for identification purposes. For more information, call 850-674-5645 or 850-643-2415 or visit calhounlibertyinaction@flhealth.gov

About the Florida Department of Health

The department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.

Follow us on Twitter at @HealthyFla and on Facebook. For more information about the Florida Department of Health please email www.FloridaHealth.gov.
