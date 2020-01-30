Extension Agent busy working to enhance approach to city limits

Calhoun County Extension Agent Daniel Leonard was busy on highway 20 Friday morning working on the lines of Crape Myrtles approaching the city limits of Blountstown. The work he’s doing now will make that group of trees prettier every year and enhance one of the primary entrances into town.
“The purpose of what we’re doing with the rows of Crape Myrtles is multi-faceted. There are three cultivars of Crape Myrtles currently planted there, ‘Natchez’,
‘Muskogee’ and a smaller reddish pink that I can’t identify until it flowers,” he noted.
“We’re removing the smaller reddish cultivar as they have performed the poorest and sustained by far the most damage of the three varieties during Hurricane Michael. Removing those will also allow for easier mowing and maintenance of the ones that are left, will make the flower display less busy and more uniform, will also make all the trees roughly the same size and shape, again, helping with uniformity.
We’re doing some pruning on the remaining ‘Natchez’ and ‘Muskogee’ to remove the root sprouts and suckers that have arisen low on the tree. Removing crossing/rubbing branches, interior growing branches to open up the canopy, and ultimately make for more aesthetically pleasing, healthy trees.
On the ‘Natchez’ and ‘Muskogee’ that lodged during Michael, we’ll be cutting the primary trunks back to the ground and allowing the new canes to form a new canopy,” Extension Agent Leonard concluded.
