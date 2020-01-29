Mrs. Ruby Clark, age 61, of Blountstown, FL passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Dothan, AL.
Ruby was born on March 15, 1958 in Itawamba County, MS to Dallas Lowder and Sarah (Roberts) Lowder and had lived in Calhoun County for past 25 years coming from Palm Beach County, FL. Rudy loved to exercise, working in her flower garden, enjoying her swimming pool and especially spending time with her granddaughter, Emalee Grace. She was a member of Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church in Clarksville, FL. Ruby was 8th of 10 siblings, and was a graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School in Fulton, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dallas Lowder and Sarah (Roberts) Lowder, brothers; Dewey and Esker Lowder, sisters; Gladys Sanchez and Barbara Roberts.
Survivors include her husband, Keith Clark of Blountstown, FL; son, Scott Clark of Blountstown, FL; sisters, Blanch Rainwater of Tupelo, MS, Mary Sandlin and husband, Larry of Amory, MS, Linda Jones, Kathryn Lowder of Tupelo, MS, Brenda Lindley and husband, Bobby of Guntown, MS; granddaughter, Emalee Grace Clark of Blountstown, FL.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, January, 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM (CST) at Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church in Clarksville, FL with Reverend Allan Austin officiating. Interment followed in Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown, FL.
All arrangements wereunder the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266/