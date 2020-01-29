George Thomas Brown, 78 of Bristol, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 in Panama City.
George was born June 18, 1941 to the late John Thomas Brown and Louella Albritton Brown. He was retired from the Department of corrections and of the Assembly of God faith.
Survivors include his son, Charles Thomas Steward of Bristol; daughters, Cynthia “Ginny” Sutton and Kathy Dabney both of Bristol; his companion for 25 years, Edna Mae Brown of Bristol; his brothers, Ellis, Edward and Joe Brown all of Telogia; a sister, Frances Elliott of Telogia; and his grandchildren, Casey, Megan, Caleb, Remington, Cheyenne, Mikey and Samuel.
Services to honor and to celebrate George’s life were held on Monday, January 27, 1:00 p.m. cst at Adams Funeral Home Chapel with Sister Myrna Carnley officiating. Interment followed in Good Hope Cemetery near Telogia.
Adams Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com. 850-674-5449