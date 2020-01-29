Sheriff's Log for 01/29/20

CALHOUN COUNTY
January 22
Michael Leon Lynn - possess of narcotic equipment- possess and or use, smuggle contraband/inmate introduce remove or possess, driving while license suspended, 2nd offense
January 23
Geranes Aulibrice - failure to appear
Mark Aaron Guilford - criminal registration
January 25
Timothy Alan Copeland - aggravated battery/ offender know/should have known victim was pregnant
Scott Anthony Daniels - aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, crimes against person/abuse elderly or disabled adult without great harm, damage property-criminal mischief
Jamie Jermaine Thomas - withhold support of children or spouse
January 26
Laura Teal - synthetic narcotic-sell/ schedule 1 or II
