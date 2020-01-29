Sheriff's Log for 01/29/20

CALHOUN COUNTY
January 22
Michael Leon Lynn - possess of narcotic equipment- possess and or use, smuggle contraband/inmate introduce remove or possess, driving while license suspended, 2nd offense
January 23
Geranes Aulibrice - failure to appear
Mark Aaron Guilford - criminal registration
January 25
Timothy Alan Copeland - aggravated battery/ offender know/should have known victim was pregnant
Scott Anthony Daniels - aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, crimes against person/abuse elderly or disabled adult without great harm, damage property-criminal mischief
Jamie Jermaine Thomas - withhold support of children or spouse
January 26
Laura Teal - synthetic narcotic-sell/ schedule 1 or II

LIBERTY COUNTY
January 21
Kayla Marie Eddie - obstruct without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, use under 18 avoid detection other shedical III or IV felony, pre-dispo, schedule I
January 22
Alex Jordan Reid Kinsey - battery with prior conviction
Darby Lynn White - Forgery felony
January 23
Richard Choquette - out of county warrant
Lisa Ann Vaughn - possession of methamphetamine, sale of methamphetamine, violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia
January 24
Tamara Griggs - possession of methamphetamine, out of county warrant
Joshua Paul Kimberlin -possession of methamphetamine
January 27
Michael Jerome Robinson - sell/posses with intent to sell cocain within 1000 feet of worship/buisness
Sherry Robinson - violation of probation

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
