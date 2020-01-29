Legals for 01-29-20
Wednesday, January 29. 2020
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF APPLICATION
FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Calhoun County is the holder of the following certificate has filed said certificate for a tax deed to be issued thereon. The certificate number and year of issuance, the description of the property, and the names in which it was assessed are as follows;
CERTIFICATE NO. 167 OF 2016
DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY
Parcel # 34-1N-08-0000-0001-0000
Begin at the Southwest Corner of Section 34, Township 1 North, Range 8 West and run North along the West Boundary of Section 34, 1010 feet; thence continue to run North along said West boundary 135 feet; thence run East 450 feet for POINT OF BEGINNING; thence continue to run East at an angle of 90 degrees with said West Boundary 105 feet; thence run North 105 feet; thence run West 105 feet ; thence run South 105 feet to POINT OF BEGINNING, in Section 34, Township 1 North, Range 8 West in Calhoun County, Florida.
NAME IN WHICH ASSESSED
Estate of Alvin Jones ( 1/3 Interest), Gene Bess , Almeter Bess, Ralph Bess, Tommy Bess, Melody Ann Bess, Patsy Bess, Tangela M. Jones, Jeannette Jones, Tony Bess (2/3 Interest)
C/O Melody Peterson
4297 Stone St.
Marianna, Fl. 32446
Said property being in the County of CALHOUN, STATE OF FLORIDA. Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to law, the property described in such certificate shall be SOLD to the highest bidder at the Courthouse door on March 12, 2020
By; Robie Bennett
Deputy Clerk
CARLA A. HAND
Clerk of Circuit Court of
Calhoun County, Florida
Legal Notice
ORDINANCE NOTICE
IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following Ordinance No. 2020-01 of the City of Blountstown, AN ORDINANCE TO BE ENTITILED:
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF BLOUNTSTOWN, FLORIDA PROVIDING FOR AMENDMENT OF CHAPTER 34, CODE OF ORDINANCES; CONCERNING PUBLIC PLACES, SPECIFICALLY CITY PARKS; PROVIDING FOR THE AUTHORITY OF THE CHIEF OF POLICE RELATIVE TO CITY PARKS GENERALLY; PROVIDING FOR ENFORCEMENT; PROVIDING FOR PENALTIES; PROVIDING FOR A STATEMENT OF THE PROPOSED AMENDMENT; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE SHALL BE PRESENTED to the City Council, City of Blountstown, for second and final adoption at the Regular City Council meeting to be held Tuesday, the 11th day of February 2020 at 5:00 P.M. in the City Council Meeting room at 17262 NW Angle Street, Blountstown, FL. 32424.
This ordinance shall become effective upon final passage as provided by law.
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS desiring to be heard on the adoption of the aforesaid Ordinance No. 2020-01 are cordially invited to be in attendance at this meeting.
COPIES OF THIS ORDINANCE in its entirety may be obtained at City Hall, 20591 Central Avenue West, Blountstown, Florida 32424 between the working hours of M-F, 7:00A.M. To 4:00 P.M.
BY: Tony Shoemake, Mayor
ATTEST: Traci S. Hall, City Manager/Finance Director
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING
INITIATIVES PROGRAM (S.H.I.P.)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (S.H.I.P.). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.S.T.) on Thursday, February13, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. (C.S.T.) in the Emergency Operations Center located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (S.H.I.P.), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening and must have attached all license and insurance documentation.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, February 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (C.S.T.) in the Calhoun County Office Room G-40, located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at this meeting. It is the responsibility of the Contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site. Certificate of Liability Insurance must have Calhoun County listed on it. Contractors shall be pre-qualified with all license/insurance requirements before pre-bid conference (walk thru).
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
Legal Notice
NOTICE TO RECEIVE SEALED BIDS
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners will receive sealed bids from any qualified person, company or corporation interested in providing construction services for the following project:
Airport Terminal and Hangar Development at Calhoun County Airport
This project consists of furnishing and constructing an approx. 3,600 airport terminal building, two approx. 3,600 sf hangars, and associated site work.
A digital copy of the Plans and Specifications can be obtained at AVCON, INC., 320 Bayshore Drive, Suite A, Niceville, Florida 32578, (850) 678-0050. (For questions, please call John Collins at (850) 678-0050 or jcollins@avconinc.com) The bid must conform to Section 287.133(3) Florida Statutes, on public entity crimes.
Completion date for this project will be 180 days for the two, 3,600 sf hangars and a total of 365 days for the terminal building from the date of the Notice to Proceed presented to the successful bidder.
100% Payment & Performance Bonds will be required.
Liquidated damages for failure to complete the project on the specified date will be set at $500.00 per day.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed bid, for the “Airport Terminal and Hangar Development at Calhoun County Airport.”
Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.), on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424, and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.). Calhoun County Board of Commissioners is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Handicapped Accessible/Fair Housing Jurisdiction.
A non-mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be conducted at the Calhoun County Airport at 16701 NW Agri Park Rd, Altha, FL 32421 on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.). Questions relating to the Project Documents will be answered at that time. Attendance by prospective prime contractors is strongly recommended.
The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids. All Bids shall remain firm for a period of ninety days after the opening. All bidders shall comply with all applicable State and local laws concerning licensing registration and regulation of contractors doing business to the State of Florida.
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on February 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
4T1BF1F1EU431383
2014 Toyota
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
Legal Notice
FICTITIOUS NAME
NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME LAW PURSUANT TO SECTION 869.09, FLORIDA STATUTES NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of Altha Area Community Center Foundation located at 15552 NW Smith St., Altha, FL, Calhoun County, State of Florida, intends to register to fictitious name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State in Tallahassee, Florida.
Vicki Fowler,
Committee
