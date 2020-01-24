James David Elliott passed away in Telogia, FL on January 23, 2020 at the age of 82 surrounded by his family.
James was born in Hosford, FL to JD and Pauline (Chason) Elliott on December 17, 1937. James is preceded in death by his parents, his son Benny Temple, his sister Florece Marshall (TW Marshall), sister Mary Sewell (RD Sewell), brother-in-law Richard (Dick) Powell and brother-in-law Thomas Brown.
James grew up in Hosford but as a young man after his high school graduation he tried his hand in traveling while serving his country in the National Guard and decided that wasn’t for him so he returned home. Then he decided he wanted to take off and try his hand in car assembly lines in Ohio, the snow wasn’t for him either so he returned home again. God brought James back to Hosford over and over so he could find the love of his life, Frances Elliott. In 1969 they began a true love story while raising five children together. James has tried his hand at just about everything and there was nothing he couldn’t do. He has been a cross-country truck driver, a neighborhood carpenter and mechanic; he worked for 15 years for St. Joe Land and Development. After his retirement, he wasn’t ready to fully retire yet so he began working as a log truck driver. James enjoyed traveling and spent many days loading up friends and family to show all of them the wonderful places he has been but mostly he loved going to the Great Smokey Mountains. Throughout the years, he spent many hours hunting and fishing with his friends and family. He was a member of the Mt Zion United Pentecostal Church of Hosford where he enjoyed the word of God, fellowship and dedication.
James is survived by his wife of 50 years, Frances Elliott; four children Paula Parrish (Bob), Michael Temple, Carolyn Sellers (Jody) and David Elliott (Kelli), seven grandchildren, Nikki Sellers, JD Sellers, Karleigh Sellers, Cameron Parrish, Lauren Temple, Chase Elliott and Bailey Camp; three great-grandchildren, Payson Sellers, Boe Sellers and Alexis Coleman; his sister Geneva Powell; three Brothers-in-law Joe Brown, Edward Brown and Ellis Brown and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 3:00 pm (EST) at Mt. Zion United Pentecostal Church of Hosford with Reverend Aaron Elkins officiating. Interment will follow at Sanders Cemetery in Hosford, FL. The family will receive friends Sunday, January 26, 2020 from 2:00 pm (EST) until service time at 3:00 pm at Mt. Zion United Pentecostal Church. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.