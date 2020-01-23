Altha’s SR Beta attended State Convention; six to advance to Nationals in Fort Worth

Thursday, January 23. 2020
Six students have been invited to compete at Nationals this summer in Fort Worth!

Haylee Reisen, 1st place, On-site drawing, div 1
Justin Cessna, 1st place, woodworking, div 2
Angel Martinez, 1st place, creative writing, div 2
Kaycee Reisen, 2nd place, painting, div 1
Halston White, 3rd place, social studies, grade 11
