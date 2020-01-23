Altha will receive $90,000 to study water system from State

“Hurricane Michael left devastating impacts throughout Northwest Florida and communities are still trying to rebuild,” said Governor DeSantis. “I appreciate the Florida Legislature’s quick and creative utilization of the Rural Infrastructure Fund to help Northwest Florida rural communities recover and focus on rebuilding and developing more resilient infrastructure to move their local economies forward.”
“I applaud Governor DeSantis and the Florida Legislature for their commitment to help Florida communities with strengthening their infrastructure needs in these inland communities affected by Hurricane Michael,” said Ken Lawson, Executive Director of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity. “These smart strategic investments will not only help these communities recover from Hurricane Michael but will also help them develop stronger, more resilient economies.”
Administered by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, the RIF provides funding to local governments for infrastructure projects in rural communities to encourage job creation and business investment, and to strengthen and diversify rural economies.
The rural communities receiving funds include:
Liberty County – ($290,000) to conduct studies that will assist in determining the necessary infrastructure and best location for an industrial park development to attract businesses to the community. Project activities include a preliminary engineering report, wetlands and archaeological review and site layout of the industrial park.
Town of Altha – ($90,000) to study the efficiency and environmental impact of the town’s water system, as well as explore alternatives for improving the system to potentially attract more commerce.
Town of Grand Ridge – ($117,000) to assist with the extension of sewer service to a retail development at the I-10 interchange at State Road 69.
Town of Sneads – ($282,000) to conduct a feasibility study for the extension of water and sewer services to the I-10 interchange at County Road 286, which will include a preliminary engineering design, projected costs, operating impacts, environmental analysis and review of the master site file and permitting requirements.
