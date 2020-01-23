Skip to first row site navigation
Skip to second row site navigation
Skip to news entries
Skip to archive page
Skip to double wide sidebar
Skip to tabbed sidebar
Skip to left sidebar
Home
Classifieds
Legals
Subscribe
Photo Gallery
Community / Links
Current Weather
Calendar
About Us
Contact Us
City remembers Dr. King with parade and service at St. Mary’s MB Church
The County Record
RSS Feed
RSS Comments
Top Stories
News
▼
Question Of The Week
Sports
Schools
▼
from Altha Public School
from Blountstown Elementary School
from Blountstown Middle School
from Blountstown High School
from Carr School
Obituaries
Social
Crime
Legals
Classifieds
Videos
City remembers Dr. King with parade and service at St. Mary’s MB Church
Posted by
Administrator
in
News
Thursday, January 23. 2020
Comments (0)
City remembers Dr. King with parade and service at St. Mary’s MB Church
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (
Linear
| Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
Name
Email
Homepage
In reply to
[ Top level ]
Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
Phone*
What is one plus two?
Remember Information?
Subscribe to this entry
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
Comments
anon
about
Apalachicola River named most endangered in U.S.
Thu, Aug 11, 2016 - 12:30 PM
This is so true and the bouyies are all knocked around and barely detectable to which is the shallow side or the d [...]
L
about
OBITUARY - Owens
Tue, Aug 09, 2016 - 01:32 PM
May the memories you have of "HAZEL" warm your heart with joy and laughter as you reminisce about her life. We've [...]
Howard Boyd
about
OBITUARY - Pittman
Wed, Aug 03, 2016 - 11:23 AM
I am so sorry to hear of Dick's passing. I will always remember him for his the way he always seemed to care about [...]
Karen Bryant
about
Who will be running the ambulance service? County Commission receives letter from Hospital CEO regarding EMS
Sun, Jul 31, 2016 - 08:49 AM
I called the new ambulance service since the big turnover. I live in Clarksville which is 12 miles from Blountstow [...]
Anonymous
about
Apalachicola River named most endangered in U.S.
Thu, Jul 14, 2016 - 04:39 PM
"with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ mismanagement exacerbating the problem.” I just felt that needed to be [...]
Archives
January 2020
December 2019
November 2019
Recent...
Older...
Recent Stories
James David Elliott
Friday, January 24 2020
Wildcat weightlifting team finishes season undefeated
Thursday, January 23 2020
Altha’s SR Beta attended State Convention; six to advance to Nationals in Fort Worth
Thursday, January 23 2020
Altha will receive $90,000 to study water system from State
Thursday, January 23 2020
City remembers Dr. King with parade and service at St. Mary’s MB Church
Thursday, January 23 2020
Keyword Tags
5k
Altha
arrest
BHS
BPD
CCSO
Commissioners
cross-country
drugs
election
Farm Family
FHP
football
IFAS
JCSO
news
school board
troop
volleyball
waste
Copyright Notice
Terms Of Use
Privacy Policy
Powered by
s9y
&
Optional Necessity
•
Admin