Sheriff's Log for 01/22/20

CALHOUN COUNTY
January 13
Mary Frances Adkinson - non support of children or spouse
Gavin Alexander Phillips - battery
Richard Daniel Willis - violation of probation
January 14
Kyle Jeffrey McCormick - violation of probation
John Fitzgerald Nord -non support of children or spouse
Tory E. Stone - battery/2nd or subsquent offense
Tommy Joe Thurman - failure to appear for felony offense, aggravated assault on officer, firefighter, EMT etc., flee attempt to elude law enforcement, driving while license suspended, habitual offender, resist office/obstruct without violence
January 15
Ruben Perez - vehicle theft/grand 3rd degre
Kenneth Alan Shaw - violation of probation
Steven David Shiver - driving while license suspended, habitual offender, failure to appear, out of county warrant

LIBERTY COUNTY
January 16
Granville Lester Hawkins - 12 years of age up up to 16 years of age offender 17 offender 18 years of age
James Daniel Spooner - violation of probation
Charles Rocky Clemons - unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended with knowledge
Jessica Smiley - failure to appear
Josie Jade Miller - grand theft of dwelling
Christopher James Hardin - loitering or prowling, obstruct without violence
January 17
Brian Lucas Anders - contempt court violation of injunction protection domestic violence, obstruct without violence
Stacy Marie Sims - trespassing property not structure
Joshua Lynn Standridge - fail to report name or residence change
January 20
Steven Eugene Keith - out of county warrant

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
