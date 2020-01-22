CALHOUN COUNTY
January 13
Mary Frances Adkinson - non support of children or spouse
Gavin Alexander Phillips - battery
Richard Daniel Willis - violation of probation
January 14
Kyle Jeffrey McCormick - violation of probation
John Fitzgerald Nord -non support of children or spouse
Tory E. Stone - battery/2nd or subsquent offense
Tommy Joe Thurman - failure to appear for felony offense, aggravated assault on officer, firefighter, EMT etc., flee attempt to elude law enforcement, driving while license suspended, habitual offender, resist office/obstruct without violence
January 15
Ruben Perez - vehicle theft/grand 3rd degre
Kenneth Alan Shaw - violation of probation
Steven David Shiver - driving while license suspended, habitual offender, failure to appear, out of county warrant
Sheriff's Log for 01/22/20
