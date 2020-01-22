Legals for 01-22-20
Wednesday, January 22. 2020
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 07-2019-CA-000129
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, acting through the United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, f/k/a Farmers Home Administration, a/k/a Rural Housing Service,
Plaintiff,
-vs-
JOHN P. YON,
AMBER L. YON,
UNKNOWN OCCUPANT
Defendants
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO:
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS:
AMBER L. YON
17469 NW Guilford Ct.
Blountstown, Florida 32424
CURRENT ADDRESS: UNKNOWN
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose on the following property in Calhoun County, Florida:
A parcel of land in Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest Corner of the Northeast 1/4 of Southwest 1/4 of Section 29, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, said corner marked by an existing concrete marker (no identification) thence North 89 degrees 24 minutes 16 seconds East along the South line of said forty, 210.00 feet to an existing concrete marker, thence continuing North 89 degrees 24 minutes 16 seconds East along the South line of said forty, 258.23 feet to an existing iron with cap #3532 set on the Westerly side of Adkins Road; thence North 25 degrees 05 minutes 29 seconds West along the said of said road, 768.79 feet; thence South 73 degrees 28 minutes 34 seconds West 130.6 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence South 73 degrees 38 minutes 34 seconds West 124.91 feet; thence South 24 degrees 41 minutes 19 seconds East 100.00 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said land being in the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 and the Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 29, Township 1 North, Range 8 West.
ALSO, a 60 foot wide nonexclusive ingress and egress easement described as follows: Begin at the Southwest Corner of the above described lot and thence North 24 degrees 41 minutes 19 seconds West along the West side of said lot and an extension thereof, 200 feet; North 73 degrees 38 minutes 34 seconds East , 254.1 feet to the West side of Adkins Road, thence North 25 degrees 05 minutes 29 seconds West along the side of Adkins Road, 60.70 feet, thence South 73 degrees 38 minutes 34 seconds West, 314.3 feet, thence South 24 degrees 41 minutes 19 seconds East, 269.4 feet, thence South 65 degrees 18 minutes 41 seconds East 60 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
Has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses within thirty (30) days after the first publication, if any, on The Gilchrist Law Firm, P.A., Plaintff’s attorney whose address is 2525 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Suite 300, Coral Gables, Florida 33134, and file the original with this Court either before January 30, 2020, or immediately; otherwise, a Default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This Notice shall be published once a week for two (2) consecutive weeks in The County Record.
WITNESS my hand and seal of the said Court on the 8th day of January, 2020.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Court Administration to request assistance at PO Box 826, Marianna, Florida 32447; Phone: 850-718-0026; Hearing & Voice Impaired: 1-800-955-8771; Email: ADArequest@JUD14.FLCOURTS.ORG
Carla A. Hand
As Clerk of said Court
BY: L. Flowers,
As Deputy ClerkLegal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, JANUARY 25, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Robert Stewart - Unit 40N
Allana Carroll - Units 28 & 59 N
Vicki Simmons - Unit 4S
Legal Notice
FICTITIOUS NAME
NOTICE UNDER FICTITIOUS NAME LAW PURSUANT TO SECTION 869.09, FLORIDA STATUTES NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned, desiring to engage in business under the fictitious name of “West End Quick Pic”, located in the community of Blountstown, Calhoun County, State of Florida, intends to register to fictitious name with the Division of Corporations of the Florida Department of State in Tallahassee, Florida.
WEST END QUICK-PIC, INC.
Owner
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on February 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1HGCS2B80CA002059
2012 HONDA
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any/ or all bids.
