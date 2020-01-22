Sheriff's Log for 01/15/20

CALHOUN COUNTY
January 8
Mardreon Tafforest Gatlin - violation of probation
Henry Carr Smith - possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation
January 9
Maggie J. Davis - domestic battery
Shakinna Miller - Larc/commit grand theft over 1000 dollars, stolen property-deal in/organized
January 10
John Culler - driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offence
James William McNair - stalking/follow harass another
Mathew Scott Wiggins - possession of methamphetamine, marianna possession/no more than 20 grams, narcotic equipment-possess and or use, narcotic equipment-possess and or use, narcotic equipment-possess and or use
January 12
Andrew Jerome Davis - domestic battery

LIBERTY COUNTY
January 6
Olivia Wiggins - thrafficking methamphetamine
January 7
Stacey Raye Collins - grand theft of motor vehicle
Penny Ramos - violation of probation
January 6
Joseph Douglas Sellers - contempt of court, violation of injuction protection domestic violence
Bradley William Osteen - aggravated battery
Dylan Lamar Rogers - trespassing structure or conveyance
Debra Ann Brock - DUI alcohol or drugs
January 9
Darlene Davis Lamb - evidence-destroying tamper, possession of drug pharaphernalia, possession of methamphetamine

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
