CALHOUN COUNTY
January 8
Mardreon Tafforest Gatlin - violation of probation
Henry Carr Smith - possession of methamphetamine, violation of probation
January 9
Maggie J. Davis - domestic battery
Shakinna Miller - Larc/commit grand theft over 1000 dollars, stolen property-deal in/organized
January 10
John Culler - driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offence
James William McNair - stalking/follow harass another
Mathew Scott Wiggins - possession of methamphetamine, marianna possession/no more than 20 grams, narcotic equipment-possess and or use, narcotic equipment-possess and or use, narcotic equipment-possess and or use
January 12
Andrew Jerome Davis - domestic battery
Sheriff's Log for 01/15/20
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)