Legals for 01-15-20
Wednesday, January 22. 2020
Legal Notice
R & R Warehouses
Notice of Sale
On January 15, 2020 at approximately 10:00 am CT, R & R Warehouses will dispose of or sell the contents of 3 (three) storage units from 19300 SR 20 West Blountstown FL, and the contents of 3 (three) storage units from 10543 North St. Bristol, FL.
The units are believed to contain household and/or the personal property of the following tenants:
Angela Nowling
Melissa Cataldo
Kayla Newsome
Melissa Peddie
Stephanie Lilly
Vann Elkins
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
OF INTENT TO ADOPT RESOLUTION
TO CLOSE A PORTION OF NE
LANDING ROAD
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of County Commissioners in and for Calhoun County, Florida, will consider the adoption of a resolution to abandon/close the unpaved portion of that certain County Road known as New Landing Road, in Calhoun County, Florida. Any person wishing to be heard on this issue should be present at the following meeting:
The passage of the proposed Resolution to abandon/close the unpaved portion of New Landing Road will be considered at the regular meeting of the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners at 2:00 P.M., C.S.T., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be addressed, on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the Calhoun County Board Meeting Room, Courthouse Annex, Blountstown, Florida.
A copy of the proposed Resolution can be inspected by the public at the County Commissioners Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, Blountstown, Florida.
WITNESS my hand and official seal, this the 7th day of January, 2020.
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
BY: /s/ Scott Monlyn
Chairman
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14th JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.: 07-2019-CA-000129
UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, acting through the United States Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, f/k/a Farmers Home Administration, a/k/a Rural Housing Service,
Plaintiff,
-vs-
JOHN P. YON,
AMBER L. YON,
UNKNOWN OCCUPANT
Defendants
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO:
LAST KNOWN ADDRESS:
AMBER L. YON
17469 NW Guilford Ct.
Blountstown, Florida 32424
CURRENT ADDRESS: UNKNOWN
ANY AND ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING BY, THROUGH, UNDER, AND AGAINST THE HEREIN NAMED INDIVIDUAL DEFENDANT(S) WHO ARE NOT KNOWN TO BE DEAD OR ALIVE, WHETHER SAID UNKNOWN PARTIES MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST AS SPOUSES, HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS.
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to foreclose on the following property in Calhoun County, Florida:
A parcel of land in Blountstown, Calhoun County, Florida, and being more particularly described as follows: Commencing at the Southwest Corner of the Northeast 1/4 of Southwest 1/4 of Section 29, Township 1 North, Range 8 West, said corner marked by an existing concrete marker (no identification) thence North 89 degrees 24 minutes 16 seconds East along the South line of said forty, 210.00 feet to an existing concrete marker, thence continuing North 89 degrees 24 minutes 16 seconds East along the South line of said forty, 258.23 feet to an existing iron with cap #3532 set on the Westerly side of Adkins Road; thence North 25 degrees 05 minutes 29 seconds West along the said of said road, 768.79 feet; thence South 73 degrees 28 minutes 34 seconds West 130.6 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING; thence South 73 degrees 38 minutes 34 seconds West 124.91 feet; thence South 24 degrees 41 minutes 19 seconds East 100.00 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING. Said land being in the Northeast 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 and the Northwest 1/4 of the Southwest 1/4 of Section 29, Township 1 North, Range 8 West.
ALSO, a 60 foot wide nonexclusive ingress and egress easement described as follows: Begin at the Southwest Corner of the above described lot and thence North 24 degrees 41 minutes 19 seconds West along the West side of said lot and an extension thereof, 200 feet; North 73 degrees 38 minutes 34 seconds East , 254.1 feet to the West side of Adkins Road, thence North 25 degrees 05 minutes 29 seconds West along the side of Adkins Road, 60.70 feet, thence South 73 degrees 38 minutes 34 seconds West, 314.3 feet, thence South 24 degrees 41 minutes 19 seconds East, 269.4 feet, thence South 65 degrees 18 minutes 41 seconds East 60 feet to the POINT OF BEGINNING.
Has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses within thirty (30) days after the first publication, if any, on The Gilchrist Law Firm, P.A., Plaintff’s attorney whose address is 2525 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Suite 300, Coral Gables, Florida 33134, and file the original with this Court either before January 30, 2020, or immediately; otherwise, a Default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
This Notice shall be published once a week for two (2) consecutive weeks in The County Record.
WITNESS my hand and seal of the said Court on the 8th day of January, 2020.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Court Administration to request assistance at PO Box 826, Marianna, Florida 32447; Phone: 850-718-0026; Hearing & Voice Impaired: 1-800-955-8771; Email: ADArequest@JUD14.FLCOURTS.ORG
Carla A. Hand
As Clerk of said Court
BY: L. Flowers,
As Deputy Clerk
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF DISPOSAL
M & W SELF STORAGE RENTALS will dispose of contents of the following units on Friday, JANUARY 25, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. (ct) if not paid in full and emptied out. There will be no auction. The unit is believed to contain household and/or personal property.
Robert Stewart - Unit 40N
Allana Carroll - Units 28 & 59 N
Vicki Simmons - Unit 4S
Legal Notice
FORECLOSURE OF LIEN SALE
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC gives Notice of Foreclosure of Lien and intent to sell these vehicles on January 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at 17310 NW 11th St., Blountstown, Fl 32424 pursuant to subsection 713.78 of Florida Statutes.
1N4AL3AP8FC487034
2015 Nissan
Affordable Towing of Calhoun County LLC reserves the right to accept or refuse any or all bids.
