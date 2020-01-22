Reverend Jimmy Carroll Folks, age 78 of Blountstown, passed away Monday, January 20, 2020 at his home.
Reverend Folks was born July 19, 1942 to the late Frank and Verda Folks in Springhill, Louisiana. Reverend Folks, with a total of 43 years in ministry, co-pastored the Blountstown Church of God and served as lead pastor of the Grand Ridge Church of God. He facilitated and oversaw the building of the Blountstown Church of God. His ministry touched an untold number of lives. Reverend Folks also served in the United States Military and dedicated his life to serving the Lord and spending time with his family.
Other than his parents he is preceded in death by his youngest son, Michael Folks.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy Ridley Folks; his oldest son, Donnie Folks and his wife Lisa of Tampa; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; his sisters, Brenda McKamie of Magnolia, Arkansas and Frances Mansfield and her husband Burt of Navarre, Florida; brothers, Larry Folks of Intercession City, Florida and Gary Folks and his wife Louise of Lakeland, Florida; many nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.
Private graveside services will be held however, the family will gather to celebrate Reverend Folks’ life 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Blountstown Church of God. All are welcome to attend.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made online at adamsfh.com or call 850-674-5449 for more information.