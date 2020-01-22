Patricia Ann (Pappy) Holbert, age 44, of Bristol, FL passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at her home in Bristol.
Patricia was born on February 17, 1975 in Chattahoochee, FL to Benjamin F. Holbert, Sr. and Emily (Kirkland) Holbert and had lived in Bristol for most of her life. She worked as a Unit Coordinator with Cardiology Associates in Tallahassee, FL and also with FT. Walton Beach Medical Center in Ft. Beach, FL. Patricia loved watching movies, writing poetry, reading, and spoiling her niece and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Benjamin F. Holbert, Sr.; paternal grandparents, Earl Holbert, Sr. and Ruby Holbert; maternal grandparents, Odell Kirkland and Alice Kirkland; two uncles, Jerry and Donny Kirkland. Patricia was a member of Bristol Pentecostal Holiness Church in Bristol, FL.
Survivors include, mother, Emily Holbert of Bristol, FL; Two brothers, Benjamin Holbert, Jr. and wife Sandra of Eufaula, AL, Odes Holbert of Bristol, FL; one sister, Alice Mansell of Hosford, FL; one niece, Natalie Mansell; four nephews, Allen Holbert, Wayne Mansell, Max Holbert and Will Holbert; several aunts and uncles who she dearly loved.
Funeral services were held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 1:00 pm (EST) at Bristol Pentecostal Holiness Church in Bristol with Reverend Chris Goodman and Reverend Ivan Holbert officiating. Interment followed in Victory Hill Cemetery in Altha, FL.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.