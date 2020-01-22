Mr. Whitt Willard (Bill) Hatcher, age 92, of Tampa, FL passed away Friday, January 17, 2020 in Tampa, FL at 5:52 am.
Bill (Willard) was born on January 16, 1928 in Cottonwood, AL to John Hamilton Hatcher and Artie O. (Branning) Hatcher. He served in the Army/Air Corp at the end of WWII and in the Korean Conflict. He had been assigned to the 4376th Operations Sq, 301st ABG and then transferred to the Air Force where he became a SSGT in the 328th Bombadier Squadron. He moved to Florida after his service and spent the last 56 years living in Tampa, FL. He was the owner of a meat market, worked in lawn care and as a security guard during the course of his life. Bill enjoyed fishing, the beach and visiting his brothers and sisters. . Bill was preceded in death by parents, John Hamilton and Artie O. (Branning) Hatcher; brothers, John and Luther Hatcher; sisters, Nora Bell Dorch, Dorothy Strickland and husband, Webb and Pauline Guilford.
Survivors include, three daughters, Nancy Wilhelm and husband, Ron of Grantsburg, WI, Virginia Simmons and husband, Doug of Tampa, FL, Amanda Trent and husband, Randy of Nicholasville, KY; nine grandchildren, Erica Fornos, Monica Thompson, Jessica Fornos; all of Tampa, FL, Justin Wilhelm and wife, Alissa of Wahiawa, HI, Jacob Wilhelm and wife Aleah of Jacksonville, NC, Larissa Wilhelm of Bloomington, MN, Jackson, Jonathan and Jayden Trent; all of Nicholasville, KY; three great-grandchildren, Kari Lynne Fornos, Elliott Thompson and Georgia Rose Wilhelm; one sister, Elsie Dennis and husband, Ray of Blountstown, FL, several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 2:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Tim Rhodes officiating. Interment will follow in Pine Memorial Cemetery in Blountstown. The family will receive friends Friday, January 24, 2020 from 1:00 pm (CST) until service time at 2:00 pm (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.