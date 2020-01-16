Mossy Pond Fire Department gets help from Colgate University Lacrosse team

Rob and Jennifer Langford of Tallahassee were inspired by some television and newspaper coverage of the devastation caused by Hurricane Michael in October 2018 and how small communities in rural areas were seemingly being ignored. Their son, who played lacrosse at McClay in Tallahassee is now a senior on the lacrosse team at Colgate University in Hamilton, New York.
The Langfords shared some of news articles with Colgate Head Coach Matt Karweck and he too was moved and wanted to do something to help.
”We were coming down for training, some team bonding, and nice Florida weather. We talked about current events, like the wildfires, and other disasters and we were really inspired to do whatever we could to help. When we learned of the need here for help with the Mossy Pond Fire Department, we really wanted to do whatever we could,” coach Karweck emphasized.
The Langfords were connected with Commissioner Gene Bailey for some ideas where they could assist in the county’s recovery efforts. Bailey and Commissioner Jeral Hall, representatives from the Mossy Pond Fire Department and county employees were all on hand Monday morning as the young men from Colgate hung sheets of tin on a building to house the Mossy Pond Fire truck from the weather.
Colgate was scheduled to play Jacksonville University at McClay Tuesday night. Proceeds from donations, ticket sales and shirt sales will all go to the Mossy Pond project.