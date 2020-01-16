Altha man killed in Hwy. 23 accident

A 62 year old Altha man, Robert W. Trombello, was killed in a traffic accident Friday at 6:30 p.m. on Hwy. 231 at Hightower Road in Bay County. Five other people received minor injuries in the head-on collision.
According to a release issued by the Florida Highway Patrol, Trombello was driving a Toyota pickup while traveling south on the northbound lanes of U.S. 231 when he collided head-on with a Kia Sedona.
According to the report, Trombello’s truck then spun counterclockwise until coming to rest on the grass median overturned on its side. The Kia was driven by 39 year old Javan Kessell Ward of Tallahassee. Passengers in the Kia were ages 18, 16, 11 and 1.
As a result of the wreck, the northbound lanes of U. S. 231 were closed for nearly 3 hours. Bay County Sheriff’s Department, Bay County EMS and Bay County Fire and Rescue responded to the accident.
The investigation into the accident is ongoing.