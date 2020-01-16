4-H held monthly meeting

The Calhoun County 4-H Sewing Club met last week for their regular monthly meeting and during the educational portion of their meeting they made key chains!
Each month they learn a new skill and put it to use building on skills used at previously held meetings.
According to club leader Peg Frith, "This group is working hard and doing really well. They are a great bunch to work with."
With the help of club leaders and volunteers, these youth are not only learning to sew, they are learning valuable life skills such as planning and organization, cooperation, problem solving, and decision making. For more information on 4-H, call the Calhoun County Extension office at 674-8323.