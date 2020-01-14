Effie Lee Putnal

Tuesday, January 14. 2020
Effie Lee Putnal, 78, of Blountstown, passed away on January 11, 2020 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Claib Putnal; one son, Robert Sutton; and one daughter, Patricia Swearengin.
Effie was born and raised in Blountstown, FL. She was a member of Chipola Community Church in Altha and active with the Calhoun County Senior Center. She also volunteered with the Chipola Community Church Food Bank. She loved to crochet and enjoyed studying her bible. She went back to school in the 1990’s and graduated with honors.
Survivors include two daughters, Diane Wade of Blountstown; Lisa “Patty” Godwin of Blountstown; two sons, David Swearengin of Blountstown; and Charles Swearengin of Tallahassee; nineteen grandchildren; and fourteen great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 16th at Chipola Community Church in Altha, FL. Lifesong (lifesongfunerals.com or 850/627-1111) is assisting the family with arrangements.
