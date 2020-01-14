Barbara Miles Morgan Purswell of Kinard passed away Wednesday January 8, 2020 at Gulf Coast Hospital in Panama City.
Barbara was born November 3, 1964 to the late Mary and Blake Miles.
She is preceded in death by her first husband James “Buster” Morgan; a daughter, Christian Morgan; a stepdaughter, Beth McCoy; a sister, Vesta Miles and a brother, R.B. Miles.
Survivors include her husband, Robert David Purswell; a daughter, Karen Tolley and her husband Blake of Blountstown; her stepdaughters, Heather Morgan and Jamie Morgan; a sister, Ethel Crager and her grandchildren Alli and Abbi Tolley. A visitation will be held Saturday 1 – 3 pm. January 18, 2020 at Blountstown Community Church.
Memorialization will be by Cremation.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to St. Jude’s 2824 Palm Beach Blvd, Fort Myers, Florida 33916
Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be made at www.adamsfh.com or 850-674-5449.