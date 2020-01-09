Clarksville murder suspect shoots officer in Louisiana before being apprehended

On Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at approximately 10:50 AM, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a resident in Clarksville who called to report finding his friend, William Brian Yeomans, deceased. He stated that it appeared that William “Billy” Yeomans had been beaten and stabbed to death due to the injuries he observed.
The caller advised that Yeomans lived in the camper behind him. Another person, Michael Dewayne Lucas, resided in a third camper on the property that is in very close proximity to Yeoman’s camper. The previous night, December 31, 2019, the caller arrived at his home at approximately 7:30 PM after being in Jacksonville all day. He was approached by Michael Lucas who asked to borrow the caller’s Dodge Pickup truck to go get a bottle of propane for his heater. The caller agreed.
A few hours passed and the caller attempted to call Lucas and ask about his whereabouts, to no avail. He then phoned the Sheriff’s Office to ascertain if he could report his truck as stolen. The deputies advised that it was an unlawful use of a motor vehicle at that current juncture and had not risen to the level of Grand Theft Auto.
On January 1, the caller awoke and there was still no sign of Lucas or his truck. He walked over to Lucas’ camper first and he was not there.
The caller then walked over to Mr. Yeoman’s camper to check on Mr. Yeomans who had the flu. He knocked on the door with no answer and then went inside. He then discovered the lifeless body of Yeomans with the aforementioned injuries.
A BOLO was put out in NCIC/FCIC and a warrant was obtained for Lucas’s arrest for Grand Theft Auto.
A short time later our agency was advised that a female officer in Grand Coteau, Louisiana was shot by Lucas after a traffic stop was conducted on the stolen truck belonging to the caller. He was later apprehended after he attempted to drive away but crashed into a ditch.
Lucas was taken to St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office Public Safety Complex for questioning where he admitted to shooting the female officer and stabbing Yeomans. The weapon used to shoot and wound the female officer was stolen from the decedent’s camper.
A warrant for Lucas was obtained charging him with one count of Second Degree Murder. Other charges will be forthcoming on the firearm related charges.